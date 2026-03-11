Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses
What if I purchased Commvault securities?
If you purchased Commvault securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.
Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
Background of the Investigation
On January 27, 2026, Commvault reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025. During the earnings call, Company management reported approximately 40% growth in SaaS annual recurring revenue to $364 million. Management also acknowledged that a substantial portion of customer transactions occurred late in the quarter, with a significant percentage of deals closing in the final weeks of the reporting period. According to Bloomberg Intelligence,“SaaS ARR growth of 40% represents a meaningful deceleration from 56%” reported for the second quarter fiscal 2026.
Following these disclosures, on January 27, 2026, Commvault's stock price declined $40.23 per share, or approximately 31.1%, closing at $89.13 per share, resulting in significant losses for investors.
In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Commvault Systems, Inc. complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Commvault stock, contact Johnson Fistel.
About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor RightsJohnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit
Achievements
In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marked the eighth time the firm was recognized based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.
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Contact
Johnson Fistel, PLLP
501 W. Broadway, Suite 800
San Diego, CA 92101
James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.
(619) 814-4471 |... |...
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