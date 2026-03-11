Africa Intelligence Brief - March 11, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Ghana's sliding-scale gold royalty is now law - 12% bracket active immediately at $5,000+ gold; Minority in Parliament predicts 1 million job losses; Chamber of Mines warns it will "dry up new projects"; at least one Ghanaian-owned large-scale mine at risk of suspension - the Minerals and Mining Royalty Regulations matured into law on Monday, March 9, replacing Ghana's flat 5% royalty with a sliding scale up to 12% when gold reaches $4,500/oz; with gold trading above $5,000, every major mine is immediately in the top bracket; the effective government take could rise from ~48–50% to 60–68%; lithium royalties also shift to 5–12% tied to prices between $1,500 and $3,200/ton; Isaac Tandoh, CEO of the Minerals Commission, rejected US and Chinese demands to raise the 12% threshold to $5,000/oz; the Minority's Subsidiary Legislation Committee chairman Patrick Boamah warned of roughly one million jobs at risk; Kenneth Ashigbey of the Chamber of Mines said the new rates would "dry up new projects and output" and proposed a narrower 4–8% alternative; mining companies Newmont, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, and Perseus all lodged objections; Chinese-owned mines including Zijin, Chifeng, and Shandong Gold filed formal protests; Ghana produced roughly 6 million ounces in 2025 and its miners posted record profits - Newmont earned over $7 billion globally, Gold Fields more than doubled profit, AngloGold Ashanti tripled it 2 South Africa rand steadies at R16.30/$ after Monday's R16.90 low - JSE Top-40 up 1.8% Wednesday; 2035 bond yield eases 1bp to 8.425%; economists warn petrol could rise R4/litre (~$0.24) in April; manufacturing contracting in 8 of 10 divisions - the rand found relief after Trump said the Middle East conflict could end soon, recovering from a three-month low of around R16.90 hit Monday; ETM Analytics noted the USD-ZAR spike appears to be "quickly unwinding" and if sustained through next week, the inflation and GDP growth impact will be limited; however, Trump continued to threaten tough action against Iran over Strait of Hormuz disruptions; full-year 2025 GDP confirmed at 1.1%, the fastest pace since 2022 but below both SARB (1.3%) and Treasury (1.4%) estimates; Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said 1% growth "should not send a lot of excitement" because it cannot contain joblessness; NWU economist Waldo Krugell warned petrol could rise as much as R4/litre (~$0.24) in April, pushing inflation to around 4% versus 3.4% previously expected; 8 of 10 manufacturing divisions contracted in Q4; household spending rose 1.2% but investment was down 2.2% for the full year 3 Dangote cuts petrol ₦100 (~$0.06) to ₦1,075 (~$0.67)/litre - first reduction after three hikes in seven days; diesel down ₦190 (~$0.12) to ₦1,430 (~$0.89); crude's drop to $90/bbl provides room; PETROAN calls Dangote "salvation" for supply consistency - the 650,000 bpd refinery issued a new pricing template on Tuesday cutting PMS by ₦100 (~$0.06) from ₦1,175 to ₦1,075 (~$0.67)/litre; coastal supply at ₦1,050 (~$0.66); diesel fell ₦190 (~$0.12) to ₦1,430 (~$0.89); the reduction followed crude dropping to $90/bbl on Tuesday - the first decline since the Iran war began; CEO David Bird said the refinery was not immune to global shocks as it sources crude on international benchmarks; PETROAN president Billy Gillis-Harry said product availability from Dangote, even at higher prices, was "much more important" than pricing alone; some filling stations in Abuja began passing through reductions - Ranoil and Sharon dropped ₦20 (~$0.01) to ₦1,330 (~$0.83); petrol had surged from ₦874 (~$0.55) on March 2 to ₦1,175 (~$0.73) on Monday - a ₦396 (~$0.25) increase in ten days 4 Madagascar junta dissolves government - Col. Randrianirina fires PM Rajaonarivelo and entire cabinet 5 months after October coup; AU Peace and Security Council convenes fourth meeting; Gen Z groups cautiously welcome dismissal but demand inclusion - Col. Michael Randrianirina dismissed PM Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo and the full Council of Ministers on Monday without explanation; secretaries-general assigned to run ministries on an interim basis; a new PM will be appointed "shortly"; Gen Z collective spokesperson Elliot Randriamandrato called the dismissal "a surprise" but cautiously welcomed it, as the previous cabinet included figures from Madagascar's old political landscape; SADC had directed the junta to present a roadmap to restore democracy including elections by end of February - that deadline was missed; Randrianirina visited Moscow last month, declaring a "new era of cooperation" with Putin, then announced a "renewed" partnership with Macron in Paris; the AU PSC convened its fourth meeting on Madagascar on Tuesday; S&P had placed Madagascar's B−/B rating on negative watch, cutting its growth forecast to 3% from 4.1% 5 CAR arrests two MSF staff including French national near DRC border - defence ministry accuses them of "destabilising security" and contact with "criminal elements"; MSF says they were invited by local civilian authorities; arrest comes days before French FM Barrot's planned visit - Central African Republic authorities detained François Zamparini, a French MSF employee, and a CAR national in Zemio on March 4; they were transferred to Bangui and remain in custody; the defence ministry accused Zamparini of "subversive agitation among the local population of the Azande ethnic group" to "turn them against the legally elected authorities" and alleged he had illegally crossed from the DRC; MSF Switzerland said the team had been evaluating humanitarian needs in Zapay on the DRC side of the border and that its colleagues were "invited by the local civilian authorities for a meeting in Zemio"; officials also claimed Zamparini had been arrested in CAR in 2016 after allegedly serving as a trainer for Armel Sayo's rebel group; MSF has been present in CAR since 1997 and currently operates in nine locations Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE JSE Top-40 - ▲ +1.8% (Wed) Rebound after Monday selloff; Trump comments ease risk sentiment SA Rand (USD/ZAR) R16.30/$ ▲ recovered from R16.90 Mon ETM Analytics: spike unwinding; limited inflation/GDP impact if sustained SA 2035 Bond Yield ~8.425% ▼ −1bp (Wed) Slight easing; March 26 SARB MPC remains live for hawkish hold or hike Gold ($/oz) ~$5,029 ▼ off highs; still above $5,000 Ghana royalty at 12% immediately; record $5,595 earlier this year Nigeria PMS (gantry) ₦1,075 (~$0.67)/L ▼ −₦100 (~$0.06) (Tue) Dangote first cut after 3 hikes; diesel ₦1,430 (~$0.89); coastal ₦1,050 (~$0.66) Egyptian Pound (USD/EGP) ~51.99 ▲ partial recovery from 52.8 $2–5bn in foreign bond exits since war; −8.9% in March; FX reserves $52.7bn Brent Crude ($/bbl) ~$90 ▼ first decline since war start Down from $92+ Mon; Trump signals possible end to conflict Angola CPI (YoY) 13.35% ▼ from 14.56% (Jan) Lowest since July 2023; kwanza stable on oil revenues; monthly CPI just 0.52% SARB Repo Rate 6.75% - (held; Mar 26 next) EY projects two 50bp hikes if oil stays elevated; prime 10.25% Cocoa ($/ton) ~$3,289 ▲ +1.8% (Tue) Recovery continues; Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire dominate global supply

COUNTRY INDICATOR SIGNAL South Africa R16.30/$; 2035 yield 8.425% Rand recovering from R16.90; GDP 1.1% for 2025; March 26 SARB MPC live; petrol +R4/L (~$0.24) risk in April Ghana Gold royalty 12% (active) Effective tax rate could reach 60–68%; Minority warns 1M job losses; Chamber proposed 4–8% alternative rejected Nigeria PMS ₦1,075 (~$0.67)/L Dangote first cut after 3 hikes; US terror threat alert; anti-US protests in 6 states Egypt EGP ~52/$; FX reserves $52.7bn Record low 52.8 Sun; $2–5bn bond exits; Sisi warns "near-emergency"; Suez revenues impaired Angola CPI 13.35%; kwanza stable Inflation lowest since July 2023; monthly CPI just 0.52%; oil crash from highs threatens tailwind Madagascar S&P B−/B negative watch Government dissolved; AU PSC 4th meeting Tue; growth cut to 3% from 4.1%; SADC deadline missed

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 11 (Wed) SA January mining & manufacturing data due Key production data; precedes oil shock impact; 8 of 10 mfg divisions contracted in Q4 Mar 11 (Wed) US CPI data (affects EM risk appetite) Key for Fed policy outlook; SA rand sensitive to US rate signals Mar 26 SARB MPC decision Repo 6.75%; hawkish hold or hike live; EY projects two 50bp hikes if oil stays elevated Apr (1st Wed) South Africa fuel price adjustment Potential R4/litre (~$0.24) increase; depends on rand/oil trajectory through March TBD Madagascar new PM appointment Presidency says "shortly"; AU PSC and SADC watching; S&P negative watch TBD French FM Barrot visit to CAR MSF staff arrest complicates diplomatic optics; CAR-France relations evolving

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● Critical DRC - Eastern Conflict & M23 FARDC drones killed M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma and senior leaders (Feb 24); highest monthly air/drone strikes ever recorded by ACLED; FARDC and Wazalendo incursions into M23 positions in Masisi, Mwenga, Fizi; Congo offered tantalum deposit under M23 control to US in minerals pact; 15% of global coltan supply at risk; diplomatic bandwidth consumed by Iran war ● Critical Sudan - Kordofan Shelling & Darfur New shelling in Kordofan targets civilians; RSF moving into North Darfur; US designates Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group; first vaccine shipment in nearly three years reaches South Kordofan; MSF warns of humanitarian crisis; hundreds of thousands without healthcare ● Tense CAR - MSF Staff Arrested Two MSF staff detained in Zemio on March 4 including French national François Zamparini; transferred to Bangui; defence ministry accuses them of destabilising security and contact with criminal elements; MSF says they were invited by local civilian authorities; French FM Barrot's planned visit imminent; CAR security situation fragile since 2013 civil war ● Watching Madagascar - Government Dissolved Col. Randrianirina fires PM and entire cabinet 5 months after October coup; AU PSC convened fourth meeting Tuesday; SADC roadmap deadline missed; Gen Z groups cautiously welcome dismissal but demand inclusion; S&P negative watch on B−/B rating; growth forecast cut to 3% from 4.1%; Randrianirina courting Moscow and Paris Fast Take MINING Ghana's royalty is now the most consequential mining fiscal policy decision in Africa this decade. The Minority in Parliament predicts one million jobs at risk. The Chamber proposed a 4–8% alternative that was rejected. With Newmont, Gold Fields, and AngloGold Ashanti posting record 2025 profits, Accra calculated that miners would absorb the hit rather than exit - but at least one wholly Ghanaian-owned mine is reportedly already at risk of suspension, which undermines the government's own Ghanaian-participation agenda. ENERGY Dangote's first price cut after three consecutive hikes confirms the refinery's buffer role - but the scale of volatility is striking. PMS went from ₦874 (~$0.55) on March 2 to ₦1,175 (~$0.73) on Monday and back to ₦1,075 (~$0.67) by Tuesday. The drop coincided with crude falling to $90 - the first decline since the Iran war began. If crude stabilises below $90, further reductions are possible. If it rebounds, Nigeria's consumers face the ₦1,500 (~$0.94) scenario analysts warned of. MACRO South Africa's rand recovery from R16.90 to R16.30 is driven by Trump's signal that the conflict could end soon - not by domestic fundamentals. The underlying picture is still fragile: 1.1% growth, 8 of 10 manufacturing divisions contracting, and a potential R4/litre (~$0.24) petrol increase in April. The SARB's March 26 decision remains the continent's most important monetary event. POLITICS Madagascar's government dissolution came the same day the AU Peace and Security Council convened - its fourth meeting since the October coup. Randrianirina's shuttle diplomacy between Moscow and Paris is building international legitimacy while domestic governance deteriorates. The Gen Z groups that enabled the coup are learning that removing a government is easier than directing what replaces it. FX Egypt's pound partially recovered to ~52/$ after hitting 52.8 - but the structural damage is done. Between $2 billion and $5 billion has exited local bond markets since the war began. The 8.9% decline in March alone is the fastest pace since the 2024 devaluation. FX reserves at $52.7 billion provide a buffer, but with Suez Canal revenues impaired and oil imports surging, the current account pressure is intensifying. Developments to Watch 1- What happened: annual CPI fell from 14.56% in January to 13.35%, the lowest since July 2023; food inflation eased to 13.55% from 14.89%; monthly CPI rose just 0.52%; kwanza stability underpinned by oil revenues. So what: the best macro signal from any major African economy - but fragile if oil prices collapse further from the war-driven highs that supported the kwanza. 2- What happened: the US Embassy in Abuja issued a security alert on March 9 warning of a possible terrorist threat against US facilities and US-affiliated schools; citizens advised to vary routes, avoid crowds, keep low profiles. So what: the alert comes amid heightened tensions from the US-Israel-Iran conflict; anti-US protests reported in Lagos, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, Kaduna, and Yobe; the embassy had already cancelled visa appointments on March 4–5. 3- What happened: the EGP breached 52/$ for the first time Sunday, its biggest single-day decline since the 2024 devaluation; $2–5 billion in foreign capital exited Treasury bills and bonds; President Sisi warned of a "state of near-emergency." So what: FX reserves at $52.7 billion provide some cushion, but with Suez Canal revenues impaired by war-related shipping diversions and oil import costs surging, the pressure is structural, not temporary. 4- What happened: eight of ten manufacturing divisions contracted in Q4 2025; full-year investment spending fell 2.2% despite a 1.3% rise in Q4; the economy grew 1.1% for 2025 but Statistician-General Maluleke said it cannot contain joblessness. So what: the GDP headline masks deep structural weakness; the manufacturing sector is not participating in the recovery, and a potential R4/litre (~$0.24) petrol increase in April threatens to push inflation to 4%. 5- What happened: the Subsidiary Legislation Committee chairman Patrick Boamah said the new royalty regulations could cost nearly one million jobs if mining investment dries up; the regulation also establishes a 1% Community Development Fund for lithium mining in Mfantseman Municipality. So what: if true, the fiscal windfall from higher royalties would be offset by lost employment tax, corporate tax, and secondary spending - creating a net fiscal negative. 6- What happened: the African Export-Import Bank dominated the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables; separately, GCR affirmed Afreximbank's international scale ratings of A and A2. So what: the bank's growing balance sheet positions it as Africa's most important development finance institution at a moment when traditional bilateral finance from Western capitals is distracted by war. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players- CEO of Ghana's Minerals Commission; the architect of the royalty regime; rejected US, Chinese, UK, Canadian, and Australian diplomatic pressure to raise the 12% threshold; insisted modelling showed the sliding scale preserved profitability; his conviction that investors care more about "regulatory stability than marginal cost shifts" will be tested by exploration budget data within six months.- Chairman of Ghana's Subsidiary Legislation Committee and Minority voice; his prediction of one million job losses from the royalty regime is the sharpest opposition figure cited so far; if even a fraction of that materialises, the fiscal windfall is a net negative.- Dangote Refinery CEO; delivered the first price cut after three consecutive hikes; his statement that the refinery is not immune to global shocks was a strategic message to government - support crude access or lose the domestic buffer. The conditional framing - "provided we continue to get access to Nigerian crude" - is the key variable.- South Africa's Statistician-General; delivered the GDP data and then publicly warned that 1% growth "should not send a lot of excitement" because it cannot address joblessness - a rare moment of unfiltered institutional candour.- Madagascar's junta leader; fired his PM without explanation, visited Putin and Macron within weeks, and faces the AU PSC's fourth meeting in five months; consolidating power while governance institutions hollow out. Regulatory & Policy Watch 1- sliding scale 5–12% replaces flat 5%; gold at $5,000+ means immediate 12% for all major miners; lithium 5–12% tied to $1,500–$3,200/ton; other minerals retain flat 5%; 1% Community Development Fund for lithium mining established; Chamber of Mines proposed 4–8% alternative was rejected. 2- Governor Kganyago faces the most consequential decision in years; GDP 1.1% vs 1.3% SARB forecast; rand recovering but still vulnerable; petrol increase risk in April; EY projects two 50bp hikes if oil stays elevated; current repo 6.75%, prime 10.25%. 3- US Embassy alert for US facilities and schools; anti-US protests in 6 states linked to Iran war; embassy cancelled visa appointments March 4–5; security forces deployed along protest routes; no casualties confirmed. 4- fourth meeting since October coup convened Tuesday; SADC roadmap deadline for elections missed; transition plan calls for consultations through end of 2026, draft constitution, and presidential election in late 2027; government dissolution interrupts institutional reform progress. CalendarBottom Line

Ghana's royalty is now law. The Minerals Commission rejected coordinated pressure from the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and South Africa - an unprecedented diplomatic lineup on a single fiscal policy - and implemented the 12% top bracket anyway. At $5,000+ gold, every major mine in the country is immediately in the maximum bracket. The Minority predicts one million jobs at risk; the Chamber proposed 4–8% and was refused; at least one wholly Ghanaian-owned mine faces suspension. This is part of The Rio Times' daily intelligence coverage of Africa for the Latin American financial community. Whether Accra's gamble delivers a fiscal windfall or triggers capital flight will be visible in exploration budgets within six months - and if gold retreats to $3,000, the sliding scale quietly returns to 5%, leaving Ghana with the investment damage but not the revenue.

South Africa's rand rally from R16.90 to R16.30 is a relief trade driven by Trump's hint that the conflict could end soon - not a fundamental recovery. The underlying economy grew 1.1% in 2025, below both SARB and Treasury estimates; manufacturing is contracting across the board; and a R4/litre (~$0.24) petrol increase in April would push inflation to 4%. The Statistician-General's public warning that this growth rate cannot address joblessness was institutional candour of a kind rarely seen. The SARB's March 26 meeting remains the continent's most important monetary event, and Governor Kganyago must decide whether to validate the bond market's 90-basis-point selloff with action or risk further rand weakness by standing pat.

Dangote's price cut demonstrates the refinery's strategic indispensability - and its vulnerability. In ten days, PMS surged from ₦874 (~$0.55) to ₦1,175 (~$0.73) and back to ₦1,075 (~$0.67), a volatility band that would have been unimaginable with stable crude. The PETROAN president called Dangote "salvation" for supply consistency, and he is right: without the refinery, Nigeria would be importing refined fuel at wartime premiums. But the implicit bargain - give us crude access, or lose the buffer - is strategic positioning as much as public service. The refinery's eventual listing on the Nigerian Exchange would be the largest in African capital markets history.

Madagascar's government dissolution five months into a junta is a pattern familiar across the Sahel and the Indian Ocean. Coup leaders cycle through civilian appointees while consolidating power. The Gen Z groups that enabled Randrianirina's takeover cautiously welcomed the PM's dismissal - but their 72-hour ultimatum demanding the colonel's own resignation suggests the revolutionary coalition is fracturing. The AU PSC is now on its fourth meeting. The SADC roadmap deadline has passed. The 18-month transition timeline looks increasingly fictional.

Egypt's pound breaching 52/$ is the other African currency crisis unfolding in real time. Between $2 billion and $5 billion has exited local bond markets since the war began - the fastest capital flight since the 2024 devaluation. President Sisi's "near-emergency" warning signals that Cairo expects worse before it gets better. The IMF programme is already in place, FX reserves stand at $52.7 billion, and yet the pound is at record lows. When the emergency tools are already deployed and the crisis deepens anyway, the question becomes what lever remains to pull.

The Central African Republic's arrest of two MSF staff near the DRC border - days before the French foreign minister's planned visit - encapsulates the humanitarian operating environment across conflict-affected Africa. The defence ministry's language - "subversive agitation," "criminal elements," "destabilising security" - is the vocabulary of governments that treat international humanitarian presence as a threat rather than a necessity. MSF has operated in CAR since 1997. The organisation says its staff were invited by local civilian authorities. If Bangui cannot distinguish between aid workers and adversaries, the country's 30 million citizens lose access to healthcare providers that the state cannot replace.