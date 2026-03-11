Mustafa Ali Reveals Chaotic Backstage Moment With Triple H During WWE Raw

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali shared a chaotic backstage story involving Triple H during WWE Raw's 25th Anniversary episode. With the show running at two arenas, confusion broke out backstage. Triple H personally called Ali and asked him to rush between venues, creating a hectic moment behind the scenes.

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