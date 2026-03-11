Middle East Conflict: Is Russia Helping Iran With Advanced Drone Tactics? Here's What Intel Suggests

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine is now influencing another battlefield. According to a Western intelligence official, Moscow is now helping Tehran to apply drone warfare tactics it developed against Ukraine to attack the US and Gulf targets in the Middle East, CNN reported.

Russia helps Iran in war against US

Iran's Shahed drones, which are now mass-produced by Russia to use in Ukraine, have proven unexpectedly successful in breaching the air defences of the Gulf countries. The official added that till now, Russian intelligence sharing with Iran was limited to general assistance with targeting; however, specific tactical advice marks a new and deeper level of cooperation between the two.

The official said, "What was more general support is now getting more concerning, including UAS (drone) targeting strategies that Russia employed in Ukraine." While the official did not reveal the exact tactical help that Iran may be receiving from Russia, it has been known to use Shahed drones against Ukraine in waves, with several drones flying together and changing their course regularly to evade air defences.

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Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a post on X, said that Russia has started supporting the Iranian regime with drones, adding that it will help with missiles and air defence. He further said, "Given the situation, there is only one question: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops? As happened with Russia, when North Korea sent 10,000 soldiers, who are now deployed in Russia but can be sent to Ukraine. The same could happen in Iran – Russia could send troops there."

Kyiv has also sent drone interception experts to the Gulf region to help the US. These experts will share their expertise in stopping the relatively cheap Shaheds, which can cost $30,000. Ukraine has developed tiny interceptors that cost about $5,000 each and can be produced rapidly.

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The development comes at a time when the United States and Israel's war in Iran has entered its 12th day with no signs of easing off so far. The conflict has plunged the Middle East region into a renewed confrontation, with many countries now bearing the brunt of it. Loud explosions have been heard across major cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, and Manama, with Tehran ramping up its attacks on US military bases and Israel in retaliation.

Russia extends support to Iran

Earlier on Monday, hours after Iran announced Mojtaba Khamenei as its next supreme leader, Putin extended his "unwavering support," and added, "At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication," AFP reported.

Putin also expressed confidence in Mojtaba Khamenei and said that he will continue his father's work with honour and unite Iranians in the face of severe trials, Times of Israel reported.

Previously, Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also held a telephonic conversation after the country's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the airstrikes on 28 February.