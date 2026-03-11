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Russians Try To Break Through In Border Village Of Popivka In Sumy Region, Tregubov Says

Russians Try To Break Through In Border Village Of Popivka In Sumy Region, Tregubov Says


2026-03-11 03:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces Task Force, in a comment to Ukrinform regarding the current situation in this settlement.

“In Popivka, the Russians have been trying to break through, but without success; they are not gaining a foothold,” he said.

According to Tregubov, the settlement had been emptied earlier, as its civilian residents had been evacuated.

“Popivka residents were evacuated at the beginning of the year,” the spokesman said.

He also added that Russian invaders are mainly using UAVs to attack the settlement.

Read also: Lubinets: 688 children killed and 2,392 wounded in Ukraine during full-scale war

According to DeepState, the Russian army has advanced near Popivka in the Sumy region.

As reported by Ukrinform, 137 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were reported to occur on the front line over the past day, March 10.

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