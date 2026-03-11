Russians Try To Break Through In Border Village Of Popivka In Sumy Region, Tregubov Says
“In Popivka, the Russians have been trying to break through, but without success; they are not gaining a foothold,” he said.
According to Tregubov, the settlement had been emptied earlier, as its civilian residents had been evacuated.
“Popivka residents were evacuated at the beginning of the year,” the spokesman said.
He also added that Russian invaders are mainly using UAVs to attack the settlement.Read also: Lubinets: 688 children killed and 2,392 wounded in Ukraine during full-scale war
According to DeepState, the Russian army has advanced near Popivka in the Sumy region.
As reported by Ukrinform, 137 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were reported to occur on the front line over the past day, March 10.
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