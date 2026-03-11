Russia 'Testing' Ukraine's Defenses Along Multiple Border Sections Border Guard Spokesperson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said this at a briefing at Ukrinform.

"In the defense sectors of both State Border Guard Service units and the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian troops are still attempting to probe Ukrainian defenses," Demchenko said.

According to him, the enemy is likely regrouping forces, particularly in the Vovchansk community area. This primarily concerns the directions of the settlements of Dihtiarnе, Pishchane, and Rybalkyne. Ukrainian forces are also observing active aerial reconnaissance by Russian troops.

No movement of equipment or personnel observed on border with Belarus, Demchenko says

Demchenko noted that Ukrainian command has identified several directions where the enemy may try to increase pressure. Currently, 12 sections have been identified where Russian forces – ranging from assault company size to possibly a battalion – could attempt to expand their control.

At the same time, he stressed that Russian troops have so far been unable to advance.

"Spring is ahead, followed by the summer period, which may be more favorable for the enemy to deploy assault groups for attacks," he said.

However, Ukrainian forces are doing everything possible to destroy Russian invaders even before they approach the border.

"There is a sense that the enemy will continue taking steps to try to create a 'buffer zone' and achieve greater results. At the moment, this is not being observed, but I want to emphasize that the enemy will continue trying," Demchenko added.

Earlier reports said that Russian occupation forces aim to create a 20-kilometer "buffer zone" along the border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, attempting to capture border villages for that purpose.