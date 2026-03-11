Russian Drone Attack On Chuhuiv Leaves One Dead, Two Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Chuhuiv community Halyna Minaieva, as cited by Ukrinform.

"As a result of a Russian UAV striking the private sector of the town, a man born in 1972 was killed. Two women were injured. Emergency services are on site. The number of other casualties and the full extent of the damage are being assessed," Minaieva wrote.

Russian strike onmeat factory kills two, injures seven

It was previously reported that overnight on March 8, Russian forces attacked the residential area of the village of Velyka Babka in the Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, with a UAV. The strike caused a fire in a private house, injuring three residents.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the attackers targeted the fire truck with a drone.

As a result of the strike, ten houses were damaged.