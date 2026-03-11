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Kuwait Says Seven Hostile Drones Downed In Past 24 Hours


2026-03-11 03:04:38
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 11 (Petra) – Air defence systems detected eight hostile drones that entered Kuwait's airspace over the past 24 hours, with seven intercepted and destroyed while one crashed outside the threat area.
According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence stated Wednesday during a media briefing that a task force from the Kuwait National Guard detected and downed drones in southern Kuwait as part of coordination among the country's military agencies.
Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Atwan said that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team of the Land Force Engineering Corps handled 172 reports since the start of operations, amid what he described as Iranian aggression against Kuwait.
He added that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces remain on high alert and are operating in close coordination with various military sectors to address ongoing developments.

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Jordan News Agency

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