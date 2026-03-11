Children's Author Jnille Johnson Releases Two Heartfelt New Books Celebrating Confidence Joy And Childhood Wonder

MENAFN - GetNews) Acclaimed children's author Jénille Johnson continues her mission of uplifting young readers with the release of two new picture books, I See Me, I Am.... and Sandy Toes and Splashy Waves: A Beach Day Adventure. Together, these charming stories invite families to explore themes of self-love, friendship, imagination, and the magic found in everyday moments.

In I See Me, I Am...., Johnson delivers a gentle yet powerful affirmation story designed for girls ages five to seven. Through thoughtful symbolism, warm illustrations, and reassuring language, the book encourages children to recognize their worth, honor their emotions, and trust their voices. Rooted in the author's belief that every child deserves to feel seen and valued, the story teaches young readers to build confidence from within and embrace their limitless potential.

Complementing this reflective tale is the playful seaside adventure Sandy Toes and Splashy Waves: A Beach Day Adventure. Written for children ages two to six, the story follows Mira and her friends Sam and Aya as they explore the shoreline, rescue sea creatures, and uncover hidden treasures in the sand. With cartoon style artwork and a joyful narrative full of laughter and teamwork, the book celebrates curiosity, kindness, and the unforgettable memories created during a simple day at the beach.

Johnson explains that both books were inspired by childhood moments, family connections, and her desire to remind young readers of their inherent worth. Whether encouraging a child to speak kindly to herself or showing how wonder can be found in seashells and secret maps, her stories serve as heartfelt invitations for families to read together and grow together.

A prolific children's author, Jénille Johnson creates uplifting stories centered on imagination, emotional growth, and self discovery. Her expanding catalog includes Handprints of Love, The Adventures of Flo: the Pink Butterfly, Haynes and the Golden Waterfall: A Little Giant's Journey of Friendship, and Milan's Basketball Dream: One Bounce at a Time, alongside these latest releases.

Both I See Me, I Am.... and Sandy Toes and Splashy Waves: A Beach Day Adventure are available through major online retailers, including Amazon. Readers can explore Johnson's full collection by visiting her author page.

Global Book Network - Jenille A. Johnson, Author of I See Me, I Am.... & Sandy Toes and Splashy Waves





