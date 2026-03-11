Lufthansa, Air France Extend Flight Suspensions To UAE, Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Lufthansa and Air France on Monday extended the suspension of flights to key destinations in the Middle East as the US-Israeli war on Iran continued into a second week.

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The German aviation giant said it was cancelling flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as Dammam in Saudi Arabia, until March 15.

The group, which also operates Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels airlines, said services to Tel Aviv in Israel were now axed until at least April 2.

Last week, Lufthansa had already decided to extend the suspension of services to Amman in Jordan and Erbil in Iraq until March 15, to Beirut until March 28 and to Tehran until April 30.

Air France said it had extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut until March 13 inclusive.

Flights to Dubai and those to and from Riyadh are suspended until March 12 inclusive, the French airline said. Flights departing from Dubai are suspended until March 13.

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