Turkish President Warns Of War Expanding In Region, Calls For Return To Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkiye is handling the developments in the Middle East with utmost caution and prudence to prevent the conflict from spreading to its territory, stressing that Iranian attacks on neighboring countries are not a correct step.

Speaking during a meeting of the parliamentary bloc of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdogan said that the entire world is paying the price of war, reiterating his call for an end to the escalation and a return to the negotiating table to resolve the crisis.

The Turkish President added that Israeli provocations have led to the outbreak of a war whose repercussions have spread across the region, stressing that Turkiye will continue its efforts to end the conflict despite the surrounding risks and challenges.

Erdogan emphasised that the only way to overcome the current crisis is for all parties to return to dialogue, while warning of the war expanding further. He also stressed that Turkiye will not hesitate to defend its territory against any threat.