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Qatar Charity Continues Ramadan Aid Efforts Despite Regional Challenges

Qatar Charity Continues Ramadan Aid Efforts Despite Regional Challenges


2026-03-11 02:12:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has affirmed that it is continuing its humanitarian work without interruption, delivering aid to those in need through its offices at home and abroad despite ongoing regional challenges a statement on Tuesday, the charity said the efforts come at a time when urgent interventions are increasingly needed to support vulnerable communities during the holy month of Ramadan its "Good Starts With You" campaign, Qatar Charity is distributing Ramadan food baskets as part of its Iftar initiatives in Turkiye. The project aims to provide 2,857 food baskets to needy families, including refugees and local communities in Gaziantep and Sanliurfa Syria, the charity is continuing its Iftar distribution project, which targets 3,696 food baskets for displaced families and orphans across camps and centers in Azaz, Akhtarin, Al Bab, Badha, and Sarmada, as well as Al Amal city, which was opened by Qatar Charity last year projects are designed to meet the needs of displaced and vulnerable families living in difficult conditions, as part of the organization's ongoing support for communities affected by the Syrian crisis.

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Gulf Times

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