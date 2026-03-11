How To Spot AI-Generated Videos From Real Footage

MENAFN - Amman Net) With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies, creating videos that appear highly realistic has become accessible to almost anyone. These clips, often referred to as“deepfakes,” can show people saying or doing things that never actually happened. As this technology spreads across social media platforms, it has become essential for audiences to develop basic skills to distinguish between real videos and AI-generated ones.

Widespread Use and Significant Impact

In recent years, AI has been increasingly used to produce videos for entertainment, promotional, or even political purposes. With easy access to AI content creation tools, such videos can spread rapidly, especially during crises, wars, or election periods.

Digital media experts warn that fake videos can be used to manipulate public opinion or spread misinformation, creating a major challenge for both journalists and the general audience.

Signs That Reveal a Fake Video

Despite the sophistication of deepfake technology, certain indicators can help detect AI-generated videos.

Facial and Lip Movements

In some deepfakes, lip movements may not match spoken words precisely, or facial expressions may appear unnatural compared to typical human behavior.

Eye Movements and Blinking

Occasionally, subjects blink unnaturally-either too rapidly or too slowly-a common telltale sign in many AI-generated videos.

Fine Details in the Image

Small distortions may appear in details such as teeth, ears, or hands. Slight blurring around facial edges or hair can also indicate difficulty in rendering these features accurately.

Lighting and Shadows

Lighting may be inconsistent with the surrounding environment, or shadows may fall in unrealistic directions relative to the scene's light source.

Verify Before Sharing

Experts recommend not relying on the video alone as a source of information. It's better to cross-check the story with reputable media outlets or see if known news organizations have published the same footage.

Digital verification tools, such as reverse image searches or video analysis platforms, can also help identify the original source of a clip.

The Role of Journalism in the Era of Deepfakes

As these technologies become more widespread, journalism must develop new tools and methods to verify digital content. The challenge is no longer just speed in reporting news but ensuring accuracy and exposing manipulation.

In an age increasingly reliant on visual content, digital literacy becomes the first line of defense against fake news. Carefully examining details, confirming sources, and applying critical thinking before sharing content are simple yet crucial steps to safeguard truth in the age of artificial intelligence.