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Record Passenger Numbers For Swiss Federal Railways In 2025

Record Passenger Numbers For Swiss Federal Railways In 2025


2026-03-11 02:08:22
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Federal Railways carried a record 1.43 million passengers in 2025. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Federal Railways reports record passenger numbers in 2025 This content was published on March 11, 2026 - 10:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Les CFF ont enregistré un record d'affluence en 2025 Original Read more: Les CFF ont enregistré un record d'affluence en

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Despite work underway at some 20,000 construction sites, punctuality on the network improved slightly, and the company says the overhaul of its freight business“remains on track”.

More Debate Hosted by: Thomas Stephens Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discuss Jun 13, 2025 23 Likes 18 Comments View the discu

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