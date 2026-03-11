Record Passenger Numbers For Swiss Federal Railways In 2025
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Les CFF ont enregistré un record d'affluence en 2025
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Read more: Les CFF ont enregistré un record d'affluence en
Despite work underway at some 20,000 construction sites, punctuality on the network improved slightly, and the company says the overhaul of its freight business“remains on track”.More Debate Hosted by: Thomas Stephens Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?
Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?Join the discuss Jun 13, 2025 23 Likes 18 Comments View the discu
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