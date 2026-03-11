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AI Skilling Gains Momentum As SOAR Enrolment Crosses 1.9 Lakh Mark
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 11 (KNN) The government has enrolled over 1.9 lakh students under the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) programme aimed at building foundational awareness and capabilities in artificial intelligence across learners and educators, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary informed Parliament.
According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the initiative is being implemented as a national programme through online, self-paced courses hosted on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) to ensure nationwide accessibility.
Under Phase I, the programme introduced four courses, AI to be Aware, AI to Aspire, AI to Acquire, and AI for Educators. A total of 1,90,274 students have enrolled, out of which 25,593 have received certification through the first three courses. In addition, 40,627 educators have enrolled, with 4,178 completing certification through the AI for Educators course.
Expansion of AI Courses
The minister said that under the first phase, four courses were approved, of which three were structured as micro-credentials aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and integrated under the National Credit Framework.
In Phase II, the programme has been expanded significantly with the approval of 50 AI and AI-application courses across multiple sectors. Of these, 35 courses have been designed as micro-credentials with defined credit values, notional learning hours and clear progression pathways.
The framework is implemented through NCVET-recognised awarding bodies and has been developed with industry participation, including collaborations with organisations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry, NASSCOM, Microsoft, and Max Healthcare, along with multiple Sector Skill Councils.
Some of the courses introduced include Applied Machine Learning and AI, Introduction to Vibe Coding, AI Foundation for Digital Health, AI for Women, AI for Manufacturing, AI Basics for Furniture Makers, and Yuva AI for All, aligned to NSQF levels 2 to 5.5.
Focus on Inclusive Digital Learning
The government said the programme is designed to promote inclusive AI education across urban and rural regions. Since the courses are fully online and self-paced, they can be accessed by learners across geographies, including remote and underserved areas.
The expansion of SOAR also focuses on inclusivity, with specialised courses targeting the unorganised sector, women and persons with disabilities, aimed at bridging the digital divide and improving participation in AI-driven opportunities.
Future Roadmap
The roadmap for SOAR includes expanding the programme from foundational AI literacy to application-oriented and advanced learning pathways, aligned with industry demand.
The government said linking SOAR courses with the National Credit Framework will enable their integration with formal education pathways, including higher education and degree programmes, supporting vertical mobility and lifelong learning in artificial intelligence and related technologies.
(KNN Bureau)
According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the initiative is being implemented as a national programme through online, self-paced courses hosted on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) to ensure nationwide accessibility.
Under Phase I, the programme introduced four courses, AI to be Aware, AI to Aspire, AI to Acquire, and AI for Educators. A total of 1,90,274 students have enrolled, out of which 25,593 have received certification through the first three courses. In addition, 40,627 educators have enrolled, with 4,178 completing certification through the AI for Educators course.
Expansion of AI Courses
The minister said that under the first phase, four courses were approved, of which three were structured as micro-credentials aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and integrated under the National Credit Framework.
In Phase II, the programme has been expanded significantly with the approval of 50 AI and AI-application courses across multiple sectors. Of these, 35 courses have been designed as micro-credentials with defined credit values, notional learning hours and clear progression pathways.
The framework is implemented through NCVET-recognised awarding bodies and has been developed with industry participation, including collaborations with organisations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry, NASSCOM, Microsoft, and Max Healthcare, along with multiple Sector Skill Councils.
Some of the courses introduced include Applied Machine Learning and AI, Introduction to Vibe Coding, AI Foundation for Digital Health, AI for Women, AI for Manufacturing, AI Basics for Furniture Makers, and Yuva AI for All, aligned to NSQF levels 2 to 5.5.
Focus on Inclusive Digital Learning
The government said the programme is designed to promote inclusive AI education across urban and rural regions. Since the courses are fully online and self-paced, they can be accessed by learners across geographies, including remote and underserved areas.
The expansion of SOAR also focuses on inclusivity, with specialised courses targeting the unorganised sector, women and persons with disabilities, aimed at bridging the digital divide and improving participation in AI-driven opportunities.
Future Roadmap
The roadmap for SOAR includes expanding the programme from foundational AI literacy to application-oriented and advanced learning pathways, aligned with industry demand.
The government said linking SOAR courses with the National Credit Framework will enable their integration with formal education pathways, including higher education and degree programmes, supporting vertical mobility and lifelong learning in artificial intelligence and related technologies.
(KNN Bureau)
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