Egypt Rejects Unilateral Nile Actions, Somaliland Recognition In Talks With US Advisor

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday rejected any unilateral actions regarding the River Nile and reaffirmed Cairo's opposition to the recognition of“Somaliland” during talks with a senior United States official.

In a phone call with Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor to the US President for Arab and African Affairs, Abdelatty emphasised that the Nile represents a“lifeline” for the Egyptian people amidst acute water scarcity. He stated that Egypt remains committed to international law regarding transboundary rivers and seeks constructive cooperation with Nile Basin countries, while categorically rejecting individual measures that bypass collective agreements.

Abdelatty also commended a message from President Donald Trump and his efforts to establish regional peace and stability.

On the conflict in Sudan, Abdelatty told Boulos that Egypt rejects any attempts to undermine Sudanese unity or territorial integrity. The Foreign Minister called for an immediate humanitarian truce and the protection of Sudanese state institutions. He stressed that international stakeholders must not equate national state institutions with armed militias and highlighted the importance of a recent US decision to designate the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a terrorist group.

Regarding the Horn of Africa, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia stated that any recognition of“Somaliland” constitutes a violation of international law and threatens the stability of both the region and the Red Sea.

The discussions also addressed the political stalemate in Libya. Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's stance on maintaining Libyan unity and the necessity of reaching a“Libyan-Libyan” solution. He urged the unification of state institutions and the holding of simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections at the earliest opportunity.

In the Great Lakes region and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Abdelatty noted Egypt's support for reconciliation and peace efforts to facilitate regional development. He expressed Cairo's readiness to cooperate with international partners to ensure the sustainability of existing security agreements.

The Foreign Minister called for a unified international effort to reduce escalating tensions across the Middle East, advocating for political and diplomatic solutions to prevent a wider regional conflict.

For his part, Boulos praised Egypt's role in supporting regional security and stability. He noted that the United States remains keen to continue close consultation and coordination with Cairo on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.