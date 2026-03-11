Cabinet Slams Attacks, Pledges Full Defence

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The government issued its strongest rebuke yet of Iran following military strikes that reached Qatari soil, warning it will take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty while calling for an immediate halt to escalation across the region.

The condemnation came Wednesday as Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan - a session that followed a dramatic and dangerous uptick in regional hostilities. Missiles or projectiles linked to Iranian military activity had struck Qatari territory, hitting civilian and vital facilities in what the Cabinet described as a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and the principles of good neighbourliness.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi delivered a statement outlining the government's response. The;prime minister opened the session by condemning the military escalation and its widening repercussions. He emphasised that Qatar's security and stability - grounded in the grace of Allah, the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the unity of Qatari society - remain firm. He noted that HH the Amir has directed that all services continue without interruption across every sector.

He also praised the Qatar Armed Forces for demonstrating a high level of readiness and efficiency in protecting the nation's airspace, commended the security services for maintaining public order, and expressed pride in the composure and cohesion shown by members of the community throughout the crisis.

The Cabinet's full statement, directed to the UN Security Council, made clear that Doha intends to pursue both firm defence and urgent diplomacy in equal measure.

Iran military strikes sovereignty escalation