Drones Shot Down In Oman As Others Strike Fuel Tanks At Salalah Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Omani authorities said several drones were shot down on Wednesday, while others struck fuel storage tanks at the Port of Salalah, causing damage but no casualties.

According to the Oman News Agency, an official security source said the country's security services intercepted and downed a number of unmanned aerial vehicles.

However, other drones managed to hit fuel tanks at the port in the southern city of Salalah.

The source said no deaths or injuries had been reported following the incident.

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Authorities are continuing efforts to monitor and respond to what the source described as "malicious attacks", in order to safeguard the security of the country as well as the safety of citizens and residents.