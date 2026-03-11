Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thai Cargo Ship Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz, Crew Members Trapped

Thai Cargo Ship Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz, Crew Members Trapped


2026-03-11 02:02:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: A Thai cargo vessel has come under attack near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members trapped on board, according to the Royal Thai Navy.

In a statement on Wednesday, the navy said the Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree was attacked while sailing through waters close to the strategic maritime passage.

The vessel was carrying Thai crew members, three of whom remain stranded on board following the incident. Authorities said efforts had been intensified to coordinate urgent assistance.

The navy added that investigations were under way to determine the cause of the attack and who may have been responsible, noting that no accusations had been directed at any party so far.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region after Iran closed the vital shipping route in response to strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28.

According to reports, around 10 vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz or nearby waters have been targeted in attacks since the closure of the key waterway.

MENAFN11032026000063011010ID1110848389



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search