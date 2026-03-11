Thai Cargo Ship Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz, Crew Members Trapped

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: A Thai cargo vessel has come under attack near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members trapped on board, according to the Royal Thai Navy.

In a statement on Wednesday, the navy said the Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree was attacked while sailing through waters close to the strategic maritime passage.

The vessel was carrying Thai crew members, three of whom remain stranded on board following the incident. Authorities said efforts had been intensified to coordinate urgent assistance.

The navy added that investigations were under way to determine the cause of the attack and who may have been responsible, noting that no accusations had been directed at any party so far.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region after Iran closed the vital shipping route in response to strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28.

According to reports, around 10 vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz or nearby waters have been targeted in attacks since the closure of the key waterway.