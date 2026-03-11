Qatar Participates In GCC Customs Union Extraordinary Meeting Discusses Ensuring Smooth Flow Of Goods Amid Regional Conflicts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs participated in the Fifth Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Council of the GCC Customs Union Authority, which was held on Monday, March 9, 2026, via videoconference.

The meeting was chaired by HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, Chairman of the General Authority of Customs and President of the Executive Council of the GCC Customs Union Authority, with the participation of a number of senior officials from the customs authorities and departments of the GCC countries.

The meeting discussed the efforts of member states to provide the necessary customs support under the current circumstances, contributing to facilitating the movement of goods among GCC countries, enhancing the efficiency of joint customs operations, and ensuring the continuity of supply and logistics chains across the Gulf region.

The meeting also witnessed the adoption of an exceptional mechanism to regulate transit and customs clearance procedures for goods during the current circumstances, and to address challenges and obstacles that may face the business community during this period. This measure aims to accelerate customs procedures and enhance the smooth flow of goods across intra-GCC border points.

These periodic meetings reflect the pivotal role played by the GCC Customs Union Authority in supporting the path of Gulf integration and strengthening cooperation and coordination among member states across all customs-related fields.