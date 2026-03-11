9 Charity Scams That Spike After Disasters (And How To Verify Giving)

MENAFN - Saving Advice) When disaster strikes, most people instinctively want to help - and scammers know it. Every major hurricane, wildfire, flood, or international crisis triggers a surge in charity scams, many of which are designed to steal money from well‐meaning donors. These schemes often appear within hours of a tragedy, using emotional stories, fake photos, and urgent pleas to pressure people into giving.

The FBI warns that charity fraud spikes after high‐profile disasters, especially through social media, crowdfunding platforms, and unsolicited messages. If you want your donation to reach real survivors, it's essential to understand the most common scams and how to verify legitimate organizations. Here are nine scams you need to be aware of.

1. Fake Disaster Relief Charities

Fake disaster relief groups are one of the most common charity scams, especially after hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires. Scammers create convincing websites, social media pages, and donation links that mimic real organizations. They often use emotional language and stolen images to make their appeals look urgent and authentic.

These scams can spread quickly because people share them without checking their legitimacy. Always verify a charity through trusted databases before donating.

2. Imposter Calls Claiming to Represent Well‐Known Charities

Phone scammers frequently pretend to represent major charities like the Red Cross or Salvation Army. They use spoofed caller IDs to appear legitimate and pressure you to donate immediately. These callers may claim your donation is“tax‐deductible today only” or that they are“collecting for local victims.”

Real charities do not use high‐pressure tactics or demand instant payment. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact the charity directly using its official website.

3. Crowdfunding Campaigns That Aren't Connected to Real Victims

Crowdfunding platforms make it easy for scammers to create fake fundraisers after disasters. These charity scams often use dramatic stories or viral images to attract donations quickly. Some campaigns may claim to support a family or community that doesn't exist, while others misuse real victims' photos without permission.

Because crowdfunding sites don't always verify campaigns, donors must do their own research. Look for clear details, transparency, and connections to verified individuals or organizations.

4. Social Media Accounts Pretending to Be Survivors

Scammers often create fake social media profiles claiming to be disaster survivors in need of urgent help. These accounts may post emotional stories, photos, and direct payment links to cash apps or digital wallets.

They rely on the speed and shareability of social media to spread their appeals. Many of these accounts disappear once they collect enough money. Always verify identities before sending money to individuals online.

5. Fake Matching‐Donation Offers

Some scammers promise to“match every donation” to encourage people to give quickly. These charity scams often appear on social media or through email blasts after major disasters. The matching offer creates a false sense of urgency and legitimacy.

Real matching campaigns are typically run by corporations or verified nonprofits, not anonymous individuals. If you can't confirm the matching sponsor, don't donate through the link provided.

6. Door‐to‐Door Solicitors After Local Disasters

After storms or floods, scammers sometimes go door‐to‐door claiming to collect donations for local victims. They may wear fake badges, carry clipboards, or use official‐sounding names to appear credible. These individuals often pressure residents to donate cash on the spot.

Legitimate charities rarely solicit door‐to‐door after disasters, and they never demand immediate payment. If someone knocks on your door asking for donations, ask for identification and verify the organization before giving.

7. Fake Government or FEMA‐Related Donation Requests

Some scammers pretend to represent FEMA or other government agencies, claiming they are collecting donations for relief efforts. Government agencies do not solicit donations - ever. These charity scams often appear through phone calls, texts, or emails that look official.

Scammers may also threaten that you'll lose benefits if you don't contribute. If you receive such a message, report it immediately.

8. Email Phishing Scams Using Disaster Headlines

Phishing emails often spike after disasters, using urgent subject lines to lure donors into clicking malicious links. These emails may appear to come from well‐known charities but contain subtle spelling errors or suspicious URLs.

Clicking the link can expose your personal information or install malware on your device. Scammers rely on emotional reactions to bypass your usual caution. Always navigate to a charity's website manually rather than clicking email links.

9. Fake Charity Websites That Mimic Real Organizations

Some scammers build entire websites that look nearly identical to legitimate charities. They copy logos, mission statements, and even donation forms to trick donors. These sites often appear in search results or through paid ads after disasters.

Because they look professional, many people don't realize they're being scammed. Double‐check the URL and verify the charity through trusted sources before donating.

How to Protect Your Donation and Give with Confidence

Staying safe from charity scams starts with slowing down and verifying before you give. Use trusted tools like Charity Navigator, GuideStar, or the IRS Tax‐Exempt Organization Search to confirm legitimacy. Avoid donating through links sent by strangers, and never give personal information to unsolicited callers. When in doubt, donate directly through a charity's official website. Taking a few extra minutes ensures your generosity reaches the people who truly need it.

Have you ever encountered a suspicious charity request after a disaster? Share your experience in the comments - your story could help someone avoid a scam.