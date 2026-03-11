Livehomes India Transitions To Private Limited Company, Strengthening Its Vision For Growth In Chennai Real Estate

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Livehomes India has officially transitioned into Livehomes India Private Limited, marking a major milestone in the company's growth journey. This move strengthens the company's commitment to providing trusted real estate services, expanding partnerships,

Chennai, India [09-03-2026] - Livehomes India, a growing real estate platform focused on helping homebuyers find premium residential properties in Chennai, has officially transitioned into Livehomes India Private Limited. This strategic move marks an important milestone in the company's journey as it continues to expand its services and strengthen its presence in the Chennai real estate market.

The transition to a Private Limited company structure reflects Livehomes India's long-term commitment to professionalism, transparency, and scalable growth. With this change, the company aims to enhance operational capabilities, build stronger partnerships with developers and investors, and deliver a more structured property-buying experience for customers.

Livehomes India has built its reputation by focusing on curated residential properties, particularly builder floor apartments and premium homes across key locations in Chennai. The company supports homebuyers through the entire property journey - from property discovery and shortlisting to documentation guidance and purchase assistance.

Speaking about the transition, a spokesperson from Livehomes India said:

"Becoming Livehomes India Private Limited is an important step in our growth journey. This change allows us to scale our operations, build stronger industry partnerships, and continue delivering reliable property solutions for homebuyers across Chennai."

With Chennai's residential market steadily evolving, Livehomes India Private Limited plans to expand its digital platform, strengthen buyer advisory services, and introduce more verified property options in high-demand locations across the city.

The company remains focused on simplifying the home-buying process while maintaining transparency and trust - two values that have been central to the brand since its inception.

About Livehomes India Private Limited

Livehomes India Private Limited is a Chennai-based real estate platform that helps homebuyers discover and purchase residential properties across the city. The company specializes in curated listings of builder floor apartments and premium homes while providing end-to-end support throughout the property buying process.