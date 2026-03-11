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Forms.App Announces Drop-Off Analysis: 'See Where Respondents Abandon Your Forms'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- forms, a leading all-around form builder, today announced the launch of drop-off analysis, an important feature that lets form owners see where respondents leave the form without submitting.
Drop-offs are the health check for forms
A drop-off happens when someone begins filling out a form but leaves before submitting. With drop-off analysis, forms now gives form owners a field-by-field breakdown of where (and how often) abandonment happens.
The new drop-off analysis section, found under the Insights tab in form results, provides:
- A color-coded bar chart that visualizes the drop-off funnel
- A detailed table showing, for each question: how many respondents“Reached” it, how many dropped off, and the drop-off percentage
- Full compatibility with forms using conditional logic
- Integration with forms's existing filters: time, device, location, and language. So, all apply to drop-off data, enabling segmented analysis across different audiences and time periods
forms is committed to making form building and analyzing form results effortless
Drop-off analysis builds directly on Statistics v2, forms's form analytics upgrade launched in January 2026. That update introduced dynamic filtering across time, language, location, and device dimensions, and a redesigned Insights dashboard. Now, those same filters apply seamlessly to drop-off data, giving users the ability to compare abandonment patterns across different audiences, devices, and time periods.
forms's logo is a visualization of a company motto:“Your forms, your answers, your success”. forms believes its job is to be the facilitator for teams to create forms and gather data, to be the vessel. But getting data is only one part of the workflow. forms is committed to helping its users analyze their data and optimize their forms.
In the upcoming weeks, forms will continue to announce new features regarding form results and help users make sense of their data. Stay tuned!
About forms
forms is an online form builder that enables businesses to make professional-looking forms and gather responses effortlessly. Over 4 million users have forms in their toolstack to create smooth experiences via their forms, collect data, and make sense of their data. forms eliminates the learning curve of learning a new product with its drag-and-drop editor, clean UI, AI form generator, form import options, and 5000+ professionally designed form templates. Popular business tools, like Google Sheets, MS Excel, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Notion, Slack, etc., all integrate natively with forms. To create powerful online forms with drop-off analysis, visit: today.
Drop-offs are the health check for forms
A drop-off happens when someone begins filling out a form but leaves before submitting. With drop-off analysis, forms now gives form owners a field-by-field breakdown of where (and how often) abandonment happens.
The new drop-off analysis section, found under the Insights tab in form results, provides:
- A color-coded bar chart that visualizes the drop-off funnel
- A detailed table showing, for each question: how many respondents“Reached” it, how many dropped off, and the drop-off percentage
- Full compatibility with forms using conditional logic
- Integration with forms's existing filters: time, device, location, and language. So, all apply to drop-off data, enabling segmented analysis across different audiences and time periods
forms is committed to making form building and analyzing form results effortless
Drop-off analysis builds directly on Statistics v2, forms's form analytics upgrade launched in January 2026. That update introduced dynamic filtering across time, language, location, and device dimensions, and a redesigned Insights dashboard. Now, those same filters apply seamlessly to drop-off data, giving users the ability to compare abandonment patterns across different audiences, devices, and time periods.
forms's logo is a visualization of a company motto:“Your forms, your answers, your success”. forms believes its job is to be the facilitator for teams to create forms and gather data, to be the vessel. But getting data is only one part of the workflow. forms is committed to helping its users analyze their data and optimize their forms.
In the upcoming weeks, forms will continue to announce new features regarding form results and help users make sense of their data. Stay tuned!
About forms
forms is an online form builder that enables businesses to make professional-looking forms and gather responses effortlessly. Over 4 million users have forms in their toolstack to create smooth experiences via their forms, collect data, and make sense of their data. forms eliminates the learning curve of learning a new product with its drag-and-drop editor, clean UI, AI form generator, form import options, and 5000+ professionally designed form templates. Popular business tools, like Google Sheets, MS Excel, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Notion, Slack, etc., all integrate natively with forms. To create powerful online forms with drop-off analysis, visit: today.
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