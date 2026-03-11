Forgotten Leaders Challenges The Traditional Image Of Success And Reveals The Hidden Struggles Behind Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In his new book, Forgotten Leaders, author Stéphane Trottier examines the emotional struggles that often exist behind success, authority, and professional achievement. Through personal insight and real-life stories, the book sheds light on the hidden realities many high-performing individuals face.

Trottier highlights the experiences of executives, entrepreneurs, trauma survivors, and others whose lives were deeply affected by burnout, anxiety, depression, and personal hardship. He refers to these individuals as the“forgotten leaders”-people who once carried great responsibility but later faced challenges that reshaped their lives.

Blending psychological insight, neuroscience research, social observation, and lived experience, Forgotten Leaders encourages readers to rethink leadership not as power or status, but as empathy, courage, and resilience. The book also promotes open conversations around mental health, trauma, and recovery.

Forgotten Leaders is especially relevant for professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, and mental health advocates seeking a more compassionate and honest understanding of leadership in today's world.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: