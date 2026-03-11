Gould Investors Completes Section 1031 Transactions
On March 10, 2026, the Company, in a transaction structured to comply with the tax-deferral provisions afforded by Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, used a significant portion of the net proceeds from such sale to purchase a 310-unit garden-style multifamily property built in 2023 and located in North Forsyth, Georgia, for $85 million.
About Gould Investors L.P.
Gould Investors L.P. is a master limited partnership organized in Delaware which primarily owns and operates by itself and with joint venture partners, a diversified portfolio of real estate and other assets located throughout the United States. Further information about Gould Investors L.P. is available at and .
Contact:
Gould Investors
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
Attn: Isaac Kalish
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