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Gould Investors Completes Section 1031 Transactions


2026-03-11 10:46:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gould Investors L.P. (OTC PINK:GDVTZ), announced that on March 6, 2026, it completed the previously announced sale of a property located in Long Island City, New York, for a sales price of approximately $101 million. The Company estimates that the sale, after the repayment of the related mortgage and closing costs, generated net proceeds of approximately $93 million and a net accounting capital gain of approximately $90 million.

On March 10, 2026, the Company, in a transaction structured to comply with the tax-deferral provisions afforded by Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, used a significant portion of the net proceeds from such sale to purchase a 310-unit garden-style multifamily property built in 2023 and located in North Forsyth, Georgia, for $85 million.

About Gould Investors L.P.

Gould Investors L.P. is a master limited partnership organized in Delaware which primarily owns and operates by itself and with joint venture partners, a diversified portfolio of real estate and other assets located throughout the United States. Further information about Gould Investors L.P. is available at and .

Contact:

Gould Investors
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
Attn: Isaac Kalish


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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