Acquisition Of Shares Of Rohe Auto AS, SKO Motors OÜ And SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ

Acquisition Of Shares Of Rohe Auto AS, SKO Motors OÜ And SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ
Today, 11 March 2026, after having fulfilled the preliminary conditions for completing the transaction and approval of the Competition Authority, TKM Auto OÜ completed the acquisition of 100% shares in the said companies.
Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000
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