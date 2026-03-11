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Lula's Son Becomes His Biggest Campaign Liability
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
- Fábio Luís Lula da Silva, known as Lulinha, is under investigation by a congressional committee and federal police over alleged ties to the mastermind of a multibillion-real pension fraud that stole from millions of Brazilian retirees - seven months before his father seeks reelection.
- A witness told police that Lulinha received approximately R$25 million and monthly payments of R$300,000 from the scheme's central operator, known as "Careca do INSS," who has been jailed since September 2025. Bank records show R$19.5 million in transactions across Lulinha's accounts between 2022 and 2026.
- Lula has publicly told his son that if he is involved in wrongdoing he will "pay the price," but polls already show the president in a dead heat with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, and the opposition is weaponizing the scandal for the October election.
A Father-Son Conversation in Brasília
The first conversation happened in person. When his eldest son's name surfaced in the pension fraud investigation, President Lula summoned Fábio Luís Lula da Silva - universally known as Lulinha - to Brasília. "I looked him in the eyes and said: 'Only you know the truth. If you have something irregular or illegal, you will pay the price. If you don't, defend yourself,'" Lula recounted publicly in early February. The second conversation came by phone last week, after the scandal deepened further. The president's message, according to sources who spoke to the Folha de São Paulo: clear your name fast, or you will sink my reelection campaign.
Lulinha is not formally charged with any crime. But he has become the most dangerous political liability for a president heading into the October election in a statistical tie with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. The opposition has seized on the case as proof that corruption has returned to the heart of the Workers' Party government, and the drip of new revelations shows no sign of stopping.
The INSS Scandal and Its Tentacles
The underlying crime is staggering in scale. For six years, Brazil's national social security agency (INSS) deducted payments from pensioners without their consent and channeled the money to a network of shell unions. The government has already returned over R$2 billion ($350 million) to three million affected retirees, but the full scope of the fraud is still being mapped. At the center sits Antônio Carlos Camilo Antunes, a lobbyist known as "Careca do INSS" (the bald man of INSS), who has been in jail since September 2025 and is alleged to have operated the financial plumbing of the scheme.
Lulinha entered the picture through a former employee of Careca named Edson Claro, who told federal police that the president's son received approximately R$25 million from the lobbyist - the currency was not specified - plus monthly payments of around R$300,000, described as a "mesada" (allowance). Investigators also found WhatsApp messages on Careca's seized phone referring to "nosso amigo" (our friend) and "o filho do rapaz" (the man's son), which police believe are references to Lulinha and Lula. A trip to Portugal that Lulinha confirmed taking with Careca - to evaluate a medicinal cannabis business that never materialized - added a further layer of suspicion.
Following the Money
In late February, the congressional investigating committee (CPMI) approved the lifting of Lulinha's banking and tax secrecy in a contentious vote that saw 87 such orders passed in a single block - a procedural shortcut that government-allied lawmakers challenged and Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino partially suspended. The initial financial data, leaked to media despite court secrecy orders, revealed R$19.5 million in bank transactions between 2022 and 2026 across 1,531 operations. The largest flows came from Lulinha's own companies - LLF Tech Participações (R$2.3 million) and G4 Entretenimento e Tecnologia (R$772,000) - along with R$721,300 in transfers from President Lula himself, which his defense says were legitimate inheritance advances and loan repayments.
Lulinha's lawyers insist the financial records contain nothing connected to the INSS fraud and have denounced the leaks as criminal. But the political damage is compounding. Two former senior INSS officials - ex-prosecutor Virgílio Oliveira Filho and ex-benefits director André Fidelis, both jailed since November - are reportedly in advanced plea bargain negotiations in which they have named Lulinha alongside politicians from the centrist bloc. Before Lula won the presidency in 2002, his eldest son was a biologist working at the São Paulo zoo. He subsequently built a portfolio of technology companies. Now those businesses, his bank accounts, and his travel history are being dissected in the most damaging corruption investigation to hit the Lula family since the Lava Jato operation that sent the president to prison in 2018 - a conviction later annulled on procedural grounds, clearing the path for his political resurrection.
- Fábio Luís Lula da Silva, known as Lulinha, is under investigation by a congressional committee and federal police over alleged ties to the mastermind of a multibillion-real pension fraud that stole from millions of Brazilian retirees - seven months before his father seeks reelection.
- A witness told police that Lulinha received approximately R$25 million and monthly payments of R$300,000 from the scheme's central operator, known as "Careca do INSS," who has been jailed since September 2025. Bank records show R$19.5 million in transactions across Lulinha's accounts between 2022 and 2026.
- Lula has publicly told his son that if he is involved in wrongdoing he will "pay the price," but polls already show the president in a dead heat with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, and the opposition is weaponizing the scandal for the October election.
A Father-Son Conversation in Brasília
The first conversation happened in person. When his eldest son's name surfaced in the pension fraud investigation, President Lula summoned Fábio Luís Lula da Silva - universally known as Lulinha - to Brasília. "I looked him in the eyes and said: 'Only you know the truth. If you have something irregular or illegal, you will pay the price. If you don't, defend yourself,'" Lula recounted publicly in early February. The second conversation came by phone last week, after the scandal deepened further. The president's message, according to sources who spoke to the Folha de São Paulo: clear your name fast, or you will sink my reelection campaign.
Lulinha is not formally charged with any crime. But he has become the most dangerous political liability for a president heading into the October election in a statistical tie with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. The opposition has seized on the case as proof that corruption has returned to the heart of the Workers' Party government, and the drip of new revelations shows no sign of stopping.
The INSS Scandal and Its Tentacles
The underlying crime is staggering in scale. For six years, Brazil's national social security agency (INSS) deducted payments from pensioners without their consent and channeled the money to a network of shell unions. The government has already returned over R$2 billion ($350 million) to three million affected retirees, but the full scope of the fraud is still being mapped. At the center sits Antônio Carlos Camilo Antunes, a lobbyist known as "Careca do INSS" (the bald man of INSS), who has been in jail since September 2025 and is alleged to have operated the financial plumbing of the scheme.
Lulinha entered the picture through a former employee of Careca named Edson Claro, who told federal police that the president's son received approximately R$25 million from the lobbyist - the currency was not specified - plus monthly payments of around R$300,000, described as a "mesada" (allowance). Investigators also found WhatsApp messages on Careca's seized phone referring to "nosso amigo" (our friend) and "o filho do rapaz" (the man's son), which police believe are references to Lulinha and Lula. A trip to Portugal that Lulinha confirmed taking with Careca - to evaluate a medicinal cannabis business that never materialized - added a further layer of suspicion.
Following the Money
In late February, the congressional investigating committee (CPMI) approved the lifting of Lulinha's banking and tax secrecy in a contentious vote that saw 87 such orders passed in a single block - a procedural shortcut that government-allied lawmakers challenged and Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino partially suspended. The initial financial data, leaked to media despite court secrecy orders, revealed R$19.5 million in bank transactions between 2022 and 2026 across 1,531 operations. The largest flows came from Lulinha's own companies - LLF Tech Participações (R$2.3 million) and G4 Entretenimento e Tecnologia (R$772,000) - along with R$721,300 in transfers from President Lula himself, which his defense says were legitimate inheritance advances and loan repayments.
Lulinha's lawyers insist the financial records contain nothing connected to the INSS fraud and have denounced the leaks as criminal. But the political damage is compounding. Two former senior INSS officials - ex-prosecutor Virgílio Oliveira Filho and ex-benefits director André Fidelis, both jailed since November - are reportedly in advanced plea bargain negotiations in which they have named Lulinha alongside politicians from the centrist bloc. Before Lula won the presidency in 2002, his eldest son was a biologist working at the São Paulo zoo. He subsequently built a portfolio of technology companies. Now those businesses, his bank accounts, and his travel history are being dissected in the most damaging corruption investigation to hit the Lula family since the Lava Jato operation that sent the president to prison in 2018 - a conviction later annulled on procedural grounds, clearing the path for his political resurrection.
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