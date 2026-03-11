Lok Sabha Rejects Resolution To Remove Speaker Om Birla Via Voice Vote

Lok Sabha on Wednesday rejected the opposition resolution for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla through a voice vote amid noisy scenes in the House with Congress members protesting against the remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Home Minister replied to the two-day debate on the resolution moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, which was marked by sharp jibes by both opposition and treasury benches at each other.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, asked Mohammad Jawed to speak after the Home Minister's reply and said he can do so only when Congress members go to their seats. Amid loud sloganeering by the opposition members, Jagdambika Pal called for a voice vote and said the resolution has been defeated.

Amit Shah criticises Opposition for no-confidence motion

In his reply, Amit Shah strongly criticised the Opposition for bringing a no-confidence motion against Birla and said it has undermined the dignity of the parliamentary institution. He said the House is not a marketplace and the members are expected to follow the rules.

"This is not ordinary. After about four decades, a No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought. It is unfortunate for Parliamentary politics and this House," Amit Shah said.

"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition. Specific rules have been created by this very Lok Sabha to guide how the Speaker should conduct the sessions. This House is not a marketplace; members are expected to speak and participate according to its rules and procedures," he added.

Amit Shah slammed the opposition and said its action has raised questions on the deep reputation of India's democracy. The Constitution has given the role of a mediator to the Speaker. You cast suspicions on the mediator. In 75 years, both the Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than 'paatal'. Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation," he said.

Amit Shah said the BJP has been in the Opposition for a long time but it never brought a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. "Three times, a no-confidence motion against the Speaker of the Lok Sabha was introduced in the House; however, neither the BJP nor the NDA has ever brought forward such a motion," he said.

Over 42 members took part in the debate. (ANI)

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