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US Energy Chief's Deleted Hormuz X Post Called Market Manipulation

US Energy Chief's Deleted Hormuz X Post Called Market Manipulation


2026-03-11 10:06:33
(MENAFN- Asia Times) US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a former fracking executive, was accused on Tuesday of manipulating global markets after he posted a striking claim on social media. The American Navy, he wrote, had“successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil remains flowing.”

The post on X was deleted minutes later, after“oil prices slid at their steepest pace in years,” according to the Wall Street Journal. The White House press secretary later acknowledged publicly that Wright's claim was false, and the Energy Department – which has been scrambling to quell mounting fears of a sustained increase in oil prices and broader supply chain chaos stemming from the US-Israeli assault on Iran – threw unnamed staff under the bus, saying they“incorrectly captioned” the post.

“So who just made $100 million dollars shorting oil for the three minutes that Chris Wright had that post up?” asked hedge fund manager Spencer Hakimian.

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Asia Times

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