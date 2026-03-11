Azerbaijan And Serbia Chart Path To Military-Technical Cooperation
The conversation was held at the initiative of the Serbian side.
The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the existing dynamics and future potential of defense and defense-related collaboration between the two nations, while also conducting an in-depth analysis of the ongoing developments in the region and pertinent security matters.
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