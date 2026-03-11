Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Meets With First Vice President Of Costa Rica
The meeting emphasized the importance of Gamboa's participation in the 13th Global Baku Forum.
The meeting also noted that amid the rising tensions and complex geopolitical processes in the world, the forum plays an important role as a platform in terms of promoting dialogue, strengthening mutual trust, and expanding cooperation.
The parties discussed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Costa Rican relations in the economic, investment, green energy, humanitarian, and other areas.
The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebecca Greenspan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment