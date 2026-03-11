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Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Meets With First Vice President Of Costa Rica

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Meets With First Vice President Of Costa Rica


2026-03-11 10:04:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with the First Vice President of Costa Rica Francisco Gamboa, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, today, the statement of the Cabinet of Ministers says, Trend reports.

The meeting emphasized the importance of Gamboa's participation in the 13th Global Baku Forum.

The meeting also noted that amid the rising tensions and complex geopolitical processes in the world, the forum plays an important role as a platform in terms of promoting dialogue, strengthening mutual trust, and expanding cooperation.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Costa Rican relations in the economic, investment, green energy, humanitarian, and other areas.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebecca Greenspan.

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Trend News Agency

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