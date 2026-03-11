Experts: Data Centers, Backbone Of Digital Infrastructure, Service Continuity In Crises

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) – Information technology experts said data centers are key digital infrastructures and the backbone for operating electronic systems and digital services in both public and private institutions.Haitham Rawajbeh, representative of the communications and information technology sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, and Hamza Akalik, consultant on governance and regulation of digital transformation, competition laws, and e-commerce, told Petra that data centers represent the system through which data is stored and processed, and upon which government services, the digital economy, and institutional systems are based.These centers are particularly important during crises, whether health-related, economic, security-related, or even natural disasters, said Rawajbeh.Data centers, he said, power many essential services, such as government systems, banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce. Therefore, during crises, the continuity of these services becomes vital for maintaining societal and economic stability. The uninterrupted operation of data centers ensures that these critical services do not cease, he pointed out.Rawajbeh said governments and institutions rely on data and digital analytics to make quick and accurate decisions during crises. Data centers provide the necessary infrastructure for data collection and analysis, as well as for operating monitoring and reporting systems, which helps decision-makers deal with crises more efficiently, he said.He also said security risks and cyberattacks may increase during crises. Therefore, the presence of stable and secure data centers contributes to protecting sensitive data and ensuring it is not lost or compromised, especially citizens' or financial systems' data.Consultant Akalik, for his part, said the sustainability of data center operations during crises is no longer merely a technical matter, but has become a strategic issue linked to national security, economic stability, and the ability of the state and its institutions to continue providing vital services in exceptional circumstances.During crises, whether health-related, such as pandemics, economic, natural disasters, or geopolitical, reliance on digital services increases significantly, he said.In such circumstances, data centers become the backbone that ensures the continued operation of government systems and essential services, such as civil registries, healthcare, electronic payments, and communication systems. If these centers fail, government institutions and vital sectors may face disruption or digital paralysis, directly impacting the state's ability to manage the crisis and provide services to citizens, he added.Akalik said the continuity of data center operations plays a pivotal role in protecting the digital economy. The banking system, e-commerce platforms, communication networks, and supply chain management systems rely directly on the digital infrastructure provided by these centers, he pointed out.Therefore, any disruption or malfunction during crises could lead to the disruption of economic activities and the breakdown of financial operations and digital services, negatively affecting market stability and investor confidence, he warned.