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Personalized Nutrition Market Set To Reach $30.94 Billion By 2030 At 14.4% CAGR Asia Pacific Emerging As A High-Growth Hub


2026-03-11 10:03:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global personalized nutrition market

This rapid expansion reflects a fundamental shift in how consumers approach health, wellness, and disease prevention.

The Rise of Personalized Nutrition

Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all dietary approaches, personalized nutrition leverages:

  • Genetic insights
  • Microbiome composition
  • Biomarker data
  • Lifestyle behaviors
  • Continuous health monitoring

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These solutions deliver customized diet plans, supplements, and wellness strategies tailored to individual needs.

The integration of digital health technologies - including wearables, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based analytics - has accelerated adoption worldwide. Consumers are increasingly drawn to proactive, preventive healthcare solutions that empower them to manage chronic conditions, optimize longevity, and enhance overall well-being.

Businesses are responding by building integrated ecosystems that combine diagnostics, nutrition science, digital health platforms, and expert guidance.

Digital Tools: The Fastest-Growing Product Segment

Among product categories, digital tools and platforms are expected to capture significant personalized nutrition market share

These solutions include:

  • Mobile health apps
  • Wearable devices
  • AI-driven nutrition analytics
  • Cloud-based health tracking platforms

Why Digital Is Winning

  • Convenience - Real-time monitoring without frequent clinic visits
  • Scalability - Global reach via digital subscriptions
  • Recurring Revenue Models - Subscription-based services drive long-term profitability
  • Data-Driven Precision - Continuous personalization improves outcomes

    From a business perspective, digital platforms offer high-margin growth opportunities while strengthening customer loyalty. Strategic partnerships between tech firms, healthcare providers, and nutrition brands are further expanding integrated service models.

    As consumers grow more comfortable sharing health data, digital ecosystems are poised to become the backbone of the personalized nutrition industry.

    Active Measurement: A Major Growth Driver

    Within the“type” segment, active measurement is forecast to witness the highest CAGR.

    Active measurement involves continuous, real-time tracking using:

    • Wearable biosensors
    • Continuous glucose monitors
    • At-home biomarker testing kits
    • Connected metabolic tracking devices

    Why Active Measurement Matters

    • Enables dynamic dietary adjustments
    • Provides precise, actionable insights
    • Boosts consumer engagement and retention
    • Supports preventive healthcare strategies

    For companies, this model creates opportunities for:

    • Device sales
    • Subscription-based analytics
    • Integrated nutrition services

    Active measurement aligns perfectly with the global shift toward proactive health management and personalized interventions.

    Asia Pacific: A High-Growth Regional Market

    The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a key growth engine for personalized nutrition.

    Growth Drivers in the Region:

    • Expanding middle class
    • Rising lifestyle-related diseases
    • Rapid digital health adoption
    • Strong mobile and internet penetration
    • Government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare

    Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are experiencing strong adoption of genetic testing, microbiome analysis, and app-based nutrition platforms. Increased awareness of preventive wellness is reshaping purchasing behavior toward customized health solutions.

    Key Industry Players

    The competitive landscape includes established healthcare giants, biotech innovators, and digital health pioneers such as:

    • Abbott
    • Nestlé Health Science
    • Medtronic
    • 23andMe
    • Prenetics
    • ZOE
    • Viome
    • InsideTracker
    • Nutrigenomix
    • Rootine
    • Sun Genomics

    These personalized nutrition companies

    Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs

    The Future of Personalized Nutrition

    The convergence of biotechnology, digital health, and consumer wellness is redefining how individuals approach nutrition.

    Key long-term trends shaping the industry include:

    • Increased adoption of AI-powered personalization
    • Greater consumer demand for preventive healthcare
    • Expansion of microbiome and genetic testing services
    • Subscription-based digital nutrition ecosystems
    • Integration with wearable health technologies

    By 2030, personalized nutrition is expected to evolve from a niche wellness category into a mainstream healthcare solution - driven by data, powered by technology, and centered on the individual.

    Let Us Help You Navigate the Future of the Personalized Nutrition Market

    • What are the Known and Unknown Adjacencies Impacting the Personalized Nutrition Market
    • What will your New Revenue Sources be?
    • Who will be your Top Customer; what will make them switch?
    • Defend your Market Share or Win Competitors

    Explore Adjacent Markets

    • Medium Chain Triglycerides Market
    • Dietary Supplements Market CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website:

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