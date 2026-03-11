Amir Receives Telephone Call From Prime Minister Of Sweden

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a telephone call today from HE Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden.

At the beginning of the call, the Swedish Prime Minister expressed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of the continued Iranian aggression, emphasizing Sweden's condemnation of this aggression and expressing his appreciation for the care and attention provided by the relevant authorities in the State of Qatar to Swedish residents.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister for Sweden's solidarity and support for the State of Qatar and its people.

During the call, they reviewed developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international security and stability. Both sides stressed the importance of de-escalation and prioritizing political solutions through dialogue and diplomatic means, as well as supporting international efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability and preserving regional and international peace.