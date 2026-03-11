Masimo Corporation Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
Masimo's stock price fell $15.98, or 11.8%, to close at $120.02 on May 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news on May 7, 2024, that Masimo disclosed receiving a Department of Justice (“DOJ”) subpoena back in February. The government request was“seeking documents and information related to the Company's Rad-G and Rad-97 products,” which included“information relating to complaints surrounding the products and the Company's decision to recall select Rad-G products in 2024.”
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883
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