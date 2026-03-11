24/7 Market News: Kraig Labs The Bootstrapped Unicorn In The Making
That question is increasingly being asked about Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB).
More than a decade ago, Kraig stood before members of the media at a press conference at the University of Notre Dame and announced that spider DNA had been successfully integrated into silkworms to produce composite fibers approaching the toughness of native spider silk. The milestone generated global interest. Hundreds of articles were written across science, industry, and mainstream media. National Geographic featured the breakthrough, and the findings were later supported by peer-reviewed publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
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