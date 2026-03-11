Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Turnover At JD5.1M, Up 0.45%


2026-03-11 09:04:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- Total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD 5.1 million on Wednesday, with 1.7 million shares traded through 1,889 transactions.
The ASE general share price index closed at 3,653 points, up 0.45 percent from the previous session.
Sector performance was mixed, with the financial index rising 0.72 percent and the industrial index gaining 0.24 percent, while the services index edged down 0.06 percent.
Of the 90 companies, 36 posted gains, while 22 recorded losses compared with their previous closings.

MENAFN11032026000117011021ID1110847301



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search