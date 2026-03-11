ASE Turnover At JD5.1M, Up 0.45%

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- Total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD 5.1 million on Wednesday, with 1.7 million shares traded through 1,889 transactions.The ASE general share price index closed at 3,653 points, up 0.45 percent from the previous session.Sector performance was mixed, with the financial index rising 0.72 percent and the industrial index gaining 0.24 percent, while the services index edged down 0.06 percent.Of the 90 companies, 36 posted gains, while 22 recorded losses compared with their previous closings.

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