Koulou Gold Intersects 27.0M At 4.16 G/T Au Including 12.0M At 8.14 G/T Au At The Kouto Project, Côte D'ivoire

Koulou Gold Intersects 27.0M At 4.16 G/T Au Including 12.0M At 8.14 G/T Au At The Kouto Project, Côte D'ivoire
|HOLE ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
| Grade*Thickness
(g/t Au * m)
|KOTORC25-055
|
|120
|147
|27
|4.16
|112.32
|Incl.
|120
|132
|12
|8.14
|97.68
|KOTORC25-056
|
|31
|69
|38
|0.94
|35.72
|Incl.
|31
|50
|19
|1.31
|24.89
|KOTORC25-006
|
|111
|119
|8
|2.49
|19.92
|KOTORC25-003
|
|112
|121
|9
|1.49
|13.41
|KOTORC25-024
|
|26
|35
|9
|1.06
|9.54
|KOTORC25-079
|
|2
|6
|4
|2.39
|9.56
|KOTORC25-067
|
|47
|51
|4
|2.32
|9.28
|KOTORC25-076
|
|109
|116
|7
|1.26
|8.82
|and
|88
|94
|6
|1.39
|8.34
|KOTORC25-066
|
|10
|14
|4
|1.96
|7.84
|KOTORC25-068
|
|48
|51
|3
|2.36
|7.08
|KOTORC25-011
|
|114
|118
|4
|1.67
|6.68
|KOTORC25-055
|
|111
|116
|5
|1.3
|6.5
|KOTORC25-006
|
|78
|92
|14
|0.46
|6.44
|KOTORC25-065
|
|66
|70
|4
|1.44
|5.76
|KOTORC25-009
|
|10
|27
|17
|0.3
|5.1
Table 2. Drill collar table from the 2025-2026 drill program (CRS: WGS 84/ UTM Zone 29N)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|Target
|KTORC25-001
|784862
|1080952
|375
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-002
|784786
|1080976
|372
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-003
|784717
|1081000
|390
|290
|-45
|135
|Target 1
|KTORC25-004
|784636
|1081029
|392
|290
|-45
|122
|Target 1
|KTORC25-005
|784560
|1081060
|366
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-006
|784488
|1081086
|368
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-007
|784410
|1081113
|300
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-008
|784341
|1081146
|378
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 1
|KTORC25-009
|784254
|1081168
|378
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-010
|786926
|1082849
|376
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-011
|786848
|1082874
|380
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-012
|786773
|1082901
|382
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-013
|786698
|1082931
|382
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-014
|786623
|1082958
|382
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-015
|786548
|1082984
|381
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-016
|786472
|1083015
|374
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-017
|786396
|1083039
|374
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-018
|786319
|1083070
|375
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-019
|786244
|1083095
|371
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-020
|786160
|1083121
|363
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-021
|786997
|1082825
|371
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-022
|787074
|1082795
|371
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-023
|787146
|1082772
|371
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 2
|KTORC25-024
|785508
|1084214
|363
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 3
|KTORC25-025
|785434
|1084242
|357
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 3
|KTORC25-026
|785360
|1084268
|358
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 3
|KTORC25-027
|785284
|1084296
|356
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-028
|785209
|1084324
|354
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-029
|785132
|1084350
|350
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-030
|788650
|1082220
|351
|290
|-45
|121
|Target 5
|KTORC25-031
|787544
|1085138
|339
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-032
|787618
|1085107
|345
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-033
|787471
|1085165
|340
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-034
|787395
|1085192
|351
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-035
|787319
|1085221
|361
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-036
|787244
|1085247
|345
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 4
|KTORC25-037
|787168
|1085274
|361
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-038
|787091
|1085303
|355
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-039
|787015
|1085331
|367
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-040
|786943
|1085358
|354
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-041
|788577
|1082246
|344
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-042
|788507
|1082273
|359
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-043
|788423
|1082303
|346
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-044
|788352
|1082331
|347
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-045
|786866
|1085384
|357
|290
|-45
|116
|Target 4
|KTORC25-046
|786793
|1085411
|355
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-047
|786719
|1085440
|369
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-048
|786644
|1085466
|336
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-049
|786567
|1085493
|334
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-050
|786492
|1085521
|342
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-051
|788276
|1082356
|339
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 5
|KTORC25-052
|788204
|1082380
|346
|290
|-45
|128
|Target 5
|KTORC25-053
|788128
|1082412
|366
|290
|-45
|122
|Target 5
|KTORC25-054
|788054
|1082439
|354
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 5
|KTORC25-055
|787976
|1082467
|346
|290
|-45
|162
|Target 5
|KTORC25-056
|787902
|1082493
|350
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-057
|787826
|1082520
|356
|290
|-45
|109
|Target 5
|KTORC25-058
|787750
|1082547
|351
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-059
|784617
|1080831
|365
|290
|-45
|130
|Target 1
|KTORC25-060
|784539
|1080859
|363
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 1
|KTORC25-061
|784468
|1080885
|366
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 1
|KTORC25-062
|784391
|1080914
|364
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 1
|KTORC25-063
|784315
|1080940
|369
|290
|-45
|122
|Target 1
|KTORC25-064
|784240
|1080970
|368
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 1
|KTORC25-065
|784166
|1080992
|377
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-066
|784683
|1080809
|337
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-067
|785417
|1083828
|361
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-068
|785350
|1083847
|360
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-069
|785275
|1083871
|360
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-070
|785200
|1083901
|358
|290
|-45
|123
|Target 3
|KTORC25-071
|785120
|1083927
|354
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-072
|785557
|1084192
|367
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 3
|KTORC25-073
|785659
|1084164
|356
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 3
|KTORC25-074
|785502
|1083791
|364
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-075
|787949
|1082580
|353
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 5
|KTORC25-076
|788007
|1082565
|353
|290
|-45
|162
|Target 5
|KTORC25-077
|787857
|1082406
|352
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 5
|KTORC25-078
|787914
|1082385
|349
|290
|-45
|150
|Target 5
|KTORC25-079
|787798
|1082318
|361
|290
|-45
|91
|Target 5
Project Portfolio Overview
Sakassou Project (396.9 km2)
Located within the Bouaflé Greenstone Belt, 35 km from Perseus Mining's Yaouré Mine (3.58 Moz Au resources). Sakassou hosts multiple high-priority targets, including the Bravo West discovery, where Koulou previously drilled 2.38 g/t Au over 33m (2021).
Kouto Project (298.5 km2)
Situated in the Boundiali-Syama Belt, adjacent to major deposits including Sissingué, Syama, Koné, and Aurum's 3.03 Moz Au Boundiali resource. Koulou has made a grassroots discovery with intercepts including 27m at 4.16 g/t Au and 38m at 0.94 g/t Au.
Gontougo Project (1,021 km2)
Comprising the Assuefry and Koun-Fao permits, Gontougo shares structural and geological characteristics with Endeavour's Assafou discovery (4.6 Moz Au M&I). Previous work outlined a 15 by 3 kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, representing a large-scale, untested target in a highly fertile geological setting.
Figure 3. Regional geology with significant gold deposits, and Koulou project locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
*Perseus Mining Limited. (2025). Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2025.
**Resolute Mining Limited. (2025). Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement at 31 December 2024.
***Montage Gold Corp. (2025). Koné Project - Reserves & Resources; Mid-Year Exploration Update.
****Aurum Resources Limited. (2026). Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire; ASX Announcement - Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (3.03 Moz) as at 31 January 2026.
*****Endeavour Mining plc. (2024). Assafou Project - Positive PFS Results.
Qualified Person
Mr. Arnaud Fontaine, P.Geo. (APGO #3570), PhD, consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.
This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralisation on the Company's properties.
About Koulou Gold Corp.
Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Company holds the rights to eleven exploration permits and applications totaling 3,255 km2 across highly prospective greenstone belts in Côte d'Ivoire.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Alex Ruggieri, CFA
CEO and Director
Koulou Gold Corp.
For more information, visit or contact:
Alex Muir, CFA
Investor Relations
...
+1 604 568 6005
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Koulou Gold Corp.
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