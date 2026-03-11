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LPG Shortage Due To Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways To Cook Without Worry


2026-03-11 09:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

With LPG cylinder shortages affecting households, here are smart and practical solutions to manage cooking at home. From using induction stoves and air fryers to simple gas-saving kitchen habits, these tips help families reduce LPG usage and handle the crisis efficiently without disrupting daily meals.

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AsiaNet News

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