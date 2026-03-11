LPG Shortage Due To Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways To Cook Without Worry

With LPG cylinder shortages affecting households, here are smart and practical solutions to manage cooking at home. From using induction stoves and air fryers to simple gas-saving kitchen habits, these tips help families reduce LPG usage and handle the crisis efficiently without disrupting daily meals.

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