Latin America Sports Daily For Wednesday, March 11, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Italy delivered the biggest upset of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, stunning a star-studded Team USA 8-6 in Houston behind three home runs - including two from Jac Caglianone - to seize control of Pool B with a perfect 3-0 record. In South America, Barcelona SC pulled off a stunning continental upset of their own, eliminating defending Libertadores champions Botafogo 2-1 on aggregate with a 1-0 away win in Rio behind Milton Celiz's eighth-minute strike and a heroic goalkeeping display from Jose David Contreras. Argentina's Apertura Fecha 10 produced a wild 4-4 draw between Independiente and Union in Avellaneda - Juan Fedorco equalising in the 99th minute - while Velez remained top of Zona A despite being held at Tigre. At Indian Wells, Jannik Sinner ended Joao Fonseca's dream run in a battle of tiebreaks.



Tuesday Scoreboard - 10 March









COMPETITION

RESULT

NOTE









WBC Pool B

Italy 8-6 USA

Caglianone 2 HR; USA in jeopardy





WBC Pool A

Canada 3-2 Puerto Rico

Toro RBI; CAN alive for QFs





WBC Pool C

Japan 9-0 Czechia

Run-rule in 7th





WBC Pool D

Israel 6-2 Netherlands

Israel finishes 2-2





Libertadores Ph.2

Botafogo 0-1 Barcelona SC

Celiz 8'; agg 1-2; Botafogo OUT





Argentine Apertura

Independiente 4-4 Union

Fedorco 99'; Avalos x2





Argentine Apertura

Tigre 1-1 Velez

D. Romero 27'; B. Romero pen





Argentine Apertura

Newell's 1-1 Platense

Guch 22'; Lotti 83'





Argentine Apertura

Sarmiento 0-0 Racing

Di Cesare red 62'





ATP Indian Wells

Sinner d. Fonseca (BRA)

7-6(6) 7-6(4); R16







World Baseball Classic 2026, Copa Libertadores, Argentine Apertura and ATP Indian Wells Updates01Italy Stun Team USA 8-6 to Seize Pool B ControlBaseballIn one of the biggest upsets in WBC history, Italy knocked off the heavily favoured United States 8-6 at Daikin Park in Houston before 38,653 fans. The Italians jumped ahead early with Kyle Teel's solo homer in the second, followed by Jac Caglianone reaching base on a hit-by-pitch before Sam Antonacci launched a two-run shot to make it 3-0.Caglianone then blasted a two-run homer of his own in the fourth off Ryan Yarbrough, pushing the lead to five. Italy tacked on three more in the sixth through a combination of a fielder's choice error by pitcher Brad Keller, a sacrifice fly from Dante Nori, and a wild pitch to open an 8-0 cushion.Team USA mounted a spirited comeback - Gunnar Henderson's solo homer got them on the board in the sixth, Pete Crow-Armstrong hammered two home runs in the late innings, and Roman Anthony delivered a clutch RBI single in the eighth to cut it to 8-6. But Greg Weissert struck out Aaron Judge as the tying run to seal it. Michael Lorenzen earned the win with 4.2 scoreless innings for Italy, who improve to 3-0.Italy's three home runs all came from the bottom third of the lineup - Teel, Caglianone, and Antonacci combined to go 6-for-8 with five RBI while the top five hitters went hitless. ESPN called it one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's 20-year history.02Barcelona SC Eliminate Botafogo to Reach Libertadores Group StageFootballBarcelona SC of Guayaquil pulled off one of the great continental upsets of the season, beating defending Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo 1-0 at the Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro to advance 2-1 on aggregate. Milton Celiz struck in the eighth minute after a flowing move involving Joao Rojas, Hector Villalba, and Tomas Martinez, silencing the Brazilian crowd early.What followed was an exercise in controlled resistance. Barcelona SC had just 18% possession across 90 minutes, but goalkeeper Jose David Contreras was immense - denying Matheus Martins, Vitinha, and Alex Telles among others in a display that earned him man-of-the-match honours. The Ecuadorian side played without a recognised centre-forward for much of the second half after Rojas left injured at 34 minutes.The result sends Botafogo - runners-up in the Brasileirao last season and 2025 Libertadores champions - down to the Copa Sudamericana. Barcelona SC earn $3 million and a place in the group stage draw on March 18.Barcelona SC had just 18% possession across 90 minutes yet won 1-0 - an extraordinary defensive performance. Goalkeeper Contreras faced over 20 shots from Botafogo and kept a clean sheet in their own stadium for the second time in continental competition.03Canada Edge Puerto Rico 3-2 to Keep Quarterfinal Hopes AliveCanada Edge Puerto Rico 3-2 to Keep Quarterfinal Hopes AliveBaseballCanada kept their WBC quarterfinal dream alive with a gritty 3-2 win over Pool A hosts Puerto Rico at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. Puerto Rico struck first through a Nolan Arenado RBI single in the opening frame, but Canada responded in the third without a single extra-base hit - drawing back-to-back RBI walks to Tyler O'Neill and Tyler Black.The decisive run came in the fourth when Owen Caissie doubled and Abraham Toro singled to right to make it 3-1. Martin Maldonado's RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth pulled Puerto Rico back within one, but the Canadian bullpen locked it down from there, holding the hosts scoreless across the final five innings.Canada (2-1) now face Cuba (2-1) on Wednesday in a winner-take-all showdown. If Canada prevails, they would reach the WBC quarterfinals for the first time in their history and claim the top seed in Pool A via tiebreaker over Puerto Rico.Canada have never reached the WBC quarterfinals in the tournament's 20-year history. A win over Cuba on Wednesday would be historic for Canadian baseball.04Independiente and Union Produce Eight-Goal Thriller in AvellanedaFootballIndependiente and Union de Santa Fe played out a breathtaking 4-4 draw at the Libertadores de America in a match that encapsulated everything chaotic and beautiful about Argentine football. Union took the early initiative through Cristian Tarragona's penalty and then goals from Brahian Cuello and Mateo Del Blanco to build what looked like a commanding lead.Independiente, under Gustavo Quinteros, clawed back before half-time through Ignacio Pussetto. In the second half, Gabriel Avalos converted a penalty to make it 2-3, but Union restored the two-goal cushion through Maizon Rodriguez. Avalos struck again with a header to cut it to 3-4, setting up a frantic finale.In the ninth minute of stoppage time, substitute Juan Fedorco found the net to complete a remarkable comeback - sparking pandemonium in Avellaneda. Avalos' brace takes him to six goals in the Apertura. Union sit second in Zona A on 15 points; Independiente are fourth on 14.Gabriel Avalos now has six Apertura goals and is one of the tournament's top scorers, having netted twice from penalty spot and open play in a single match.05WBC Pool Play Finale: Who Needs What on WednesdayBaseballWednesday's final day of WBC pool play features three games that will determine the last three quarterfinal berths and knockout-round seedings. In Pool A, Canada face Cuba in San Juan at 3 p.m. ET in a straight elimination match - the winner advances, the loser goes home. Puerto Rico (3-1) have already clinched.Pool B is the most dramatic. Italy (3-0) face Mexico (3-1) in Houston at 7 p.m. ET with the pool crown on the line. Team USA (3-1) need Italy to beat Mexico - or for Mexico to win by a narrow enough margin that the Americans' run differential keeps them ahead. A lopsided Mexican victory could eliminate the US entirely.In Pool D, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela meet at 8 p.m. ET in Miami for the pool's top seed. Both teams are already through, alongside Japan and Korea from Pool C. The quarterfinals begin Friday in Miami and Houston.Five LATAM nations remain alive: Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic. Brazil was eliminated after going 0-4 in Pool B - their worst WBC showing since debuting in 2013.06Velez Hold Top Spot Despite Tigre Draw; Newell's Agony ContinuesFootballVelez Sarsfield maintained their lead atop Zona A of the Argentine Apertura despite being held 1-1 at Tigre. David Romero - the tournament's joint-top scorer - opened with a spectacular backheel goal in the 27th minute but was forced off shortly after with a muscular injury. Braian Romero equalised from the penalty spot in the second half after Federico Alvarez was adjudged to have handled in the box. Velez now lead on 19 points, two clear of Union.Newell's Old Boys' miserable season continued with a 1-1 draw against Platense at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa. Facundo Guch's superb free kick put the hosts ahead in the 22nd minute, but substitute Augusto Lotti equalised seven minutes from time. A late Mazzantti goal was disallowed by VAR for a prior foul. Newell's remain bottom of the Apertura without a single victory in nine rounds - with just 3 points - and are last in the annual table, raising serious relegation fears.Sarmiento and Racing drew a lifeless 0-0 in Junin, with Racing's Marco Di Cesare seeing red in the 62nd minute.Newell's have played nine Apertura matches and remain winless (0W-3D-6L, 3 pts). They are last in the annual relegation table and five points from safety.07Sinner Ends Fonseca's Indian Wells Run in Tiebreak BattleTennisWorld No. 2 Jannik Sinner survived a serious scare from Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca, prevailing 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in a gripping Round of 16 clash at the BNP Paribas Open. Fonseca, the 19-year-old from Rio de Janeiro, pushed Sinner to the limit in both sets before the Italian's experience in tiebreaks proved decisive.It was a creditable exit for Fonseca, who had been the tournament's breakout story and continues to rise as the face of Brazilian tennis. His power game and composure against a top-two player suggest he is on the cusp of cracking the top 20. Sinner advances to a quarterfinal date with American Learner Tien, who upset Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets.Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev dispatched Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, while Arthur Fils followed in Yannick Noah's footsteps by becoming the first Frenchman since Noah himself to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals. Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas teamed up in doubles to upset defending champions Arevalo and Pavic 6-3, 6-2.Fonseca's run to the Round of 16 at a Masters 1000 event is a significant milestone for Brazilian men's tennis. His two tiebreak sets against the world No. 2 confirm his status as one of the sport's most exciting young talents.08Team USA's Fate Hangs in the Balance After Italian StunnerBaseballThe Italy loss puts Team USA in an uncomfortable position. At 3-1, the Americans no longer control their own destiny in Pool B. They need Italy to beat Mexico on Wednesday night - or for Mexico to win by a narrow enough margin that the run-differential tiebreaker falls in the USA's favour.The drama stems from the pool's tiebreaker rules: if Italy, USA, and Mexico all finish 3-1, it comes down to runs allowed per defensive out among the tied teams. A blowout Mexican win over Italy could flip that calculation against the Americans. Manager Mark DeRosa's "Dream Team" roster - featuring Judge, Witt Jr., Henderson, Schwarber, and Skenes - could be headed home before the knockout round in what would be the most shocking early exit in WBC history.Italy's espresso-fuelled celebration - where home-run hitters receive a shot of espresso brewed on a Keurig in the dugout - has become the viral story of the tournament. Their roster features multiple MLB prospects under 25, suggesting this is no one-off fluke.Italy manager Francisco Cervelli called it "one of the best days of my life." Their 3-0 pool record is their best ever in WBC history, and the victory is being hailed as the biggest win in Italian baseball history.09Brasileirao Round 5 Resumes Wednesday; Argentine Fecha 10 Rolls OnFootballThe Brasileirao Serie A resumes Wednesday with a bumper Round 5 card headlined by Flamengo vs Cruzeiro, Corinthians vs Coritiba, and Bahia vs Vitoria in the Baiano derby. Palmeiras lead the table with 12 goals in four matches - the best attack in the league - while Bahia boast the tightest defence with just two conceded in three games.In the Argentine Apertura, Fecha 10 continues across four more fixtures on Wednesday: Boca Juniors host San Lorenzo (19:45) in the Buenos Aires derby, Argentinos face Rosario Central (17:30), Banfield take on Gimnasia (17:30), and Independiente Rivadavia meet Barracas Central and Atletico Tucuman face Aldosivi at 22:00.The Libertadores Phase 2 concludes this week as well: Botafogo vs Barcelona SC is done (BSC through), while Sporting Cristal host Carabobo on Wednesday and Tolima host O'Higgins on Thursday.Boca vs San Lorenzo is the first Apertura meeting between the Buenos Aires giants this season. Boca are eighth in Zona A on 10 points; San Lorenzo are searching for consistency under new management.10Looking Ahead: WBC Decision Day, Boca-San Lorenzo, Indian Wells QFsPreviewWBC Pool A: Canada vs Cuba (3 p.m. ET, San Juan) - winner advancesWBC Pool B: Italy vs Mexico (7 p.m. ET, Houston) - pool crown + USA's fateWBC Pool D: Dominican Republic vs Venezuela (8 p.m. ET, Miami) - top seedArgentine Apertura F10: Boca vs San Lorenzo (19:45), Argentinos vs Rosario Central (17:30)Brasileirao R5: Flamengo vs Cruzeiro, Corinthians vs Coritiba, Bahia vs VitoriaArgentine Apertura F10: Talleres vs Instituto (19:15), Huracan vs River (21:30)Libertadores Ph.2: Tolima vs O'Higgins (second leg)ATP Indian Wells QFs: Djokovic vs Draper, Fils vs ZverevWBC Quarterfinals begin in Miami and HoustonArgentine Apertura F10: Estudiantes vs Lanus (20:00)ATP Indian Wells QFs: Sinner vs Tien, Alcaraz vs RuudLatin America Sports Daily is an editorial product of riotimesonline. Coverage spans Brazilian, Mexican, Argentine, continental, and racquet-sport competitions with a LATAM lens. Sources include ESPN, TUDN, Claro Sports, La Nacion, Infobae, Lance!, Gazeta Esportiva, MLB, ATP Tour, and official club channels. - © 2026