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NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Smartplay International, Inc


2026-03-11 08:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDGEWATER PARK, N.J., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Smartplay International, Inc that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Smartplay Signed a White Paper on Multi-Field Data Cooperation with Relevant Institutions in Taiwan," issued March 08, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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