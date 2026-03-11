Western Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 1, Existing Data Centers, 328 Upcoming Data Centers, And 400 Major Operators/Investors
Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Western Europe hosts around 1,038+ existing data centers, with countries like the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands having a strong presence in the region.
The United Kingdom dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1.7 GW, driven by major players like VIRTUS Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centers and Vantage Data Centers.
Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their data center campuses across Western Europe to support the rising demand for AI workloads.
Digital Realty, Equinix NTT Global Data Centers, EdgeConneX and Vantage Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Western Europe.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Western Europe's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1,038 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 328 upcoming data centers Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (1,038 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (328 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Western Europe Data Center Market Database
- 3U Telecom Access Managed Services (OOSHA) ACS Group Ada Infrastructure Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF) Advanced MedioMatrix AIMES AiOnX Aire Networks Aixit AlphaCloud Alpine DC ANS Group (UKFast) Apatura Applico Digital Labs Apto & Dromeus Capital Aptum AQ Compute AQL Data Center Ar Telecom Area Project Solutions Ark Data Centres Aroundtown Arrow Business Communications Arsys Art Data Centres Artfiles Aruba Asanti (Daisy Group) ASCO TLC (Acantho) ASK4 ASP Server Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI) Atlantic Hub Atlas Edge Atom86 Avaio Azora Bancadati SA BICS BIT bitNAP Blue Blue Box Bluestar Datacenter Box2bit BrainServe brightsolid Broadcasting Center Europe BT BLUE BT Ireland BT Italia Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra) Caineal Caldera21 (CDLAN ) CapitaLand Carrier Colo Castleforge and Galaxy DC Catella (Trinity DC) CCS Leeds CDROM CELESTE Cellnex Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies) Centrilogic Centron China Mobile International (CMI) CIV Civicos Networking CKW Claranet Clearstream Technology Cloud Innovation Limited CloudHQ CloudRock Cogent Communications ColoBale ColoHouse Colt Data Centre Services Comarch Compass Datacenters Comtrance Comvive Servidores SL Contabo Convergenze S.p.A. Cork Internet eXchange Corscale CSI PIEMONTE Custodian Data Centres CyrusOne Daisy Corporate Services D-ALiX (ITER Group) DARZ Data Castle Data Center Partners (DCP) Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC) Data Felix Data11 Data4 Group DataBank Datacenter Groningen (Weserve) Datacenter United DataCenter Winterthur Datacentreplus Datagrex DataOne dataR DataVita DATAWIRE Datum Datum Datacentres DC01UK dc2scale DDCL Tutis Point Decima DECSIS DEEP Deep Green Denv-R Digital Realty Digital Reef Digital Space DLD (Salford) Ltd DOKOM 21 DTiX Echelon Data Centers Echelon Data Centres EdgeConneX EdgeCore Edged Energy & Merlin Properties Edgenex EID LLP Eircom Elasticity Limited Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd Elmec Informatica Elsham Tech Park Ltd EMC HostCo Energia Data Centre EngineNode Eni & G42 Eni envia TEL Eolas Epsilon Telecommunications Equinix Espaciorack Espanix Etix Everywhere EURA DC Eurofiber Cloud Infra EVF Data Center Evroc E-Werk Mittelbaden & Leitwerk (Baden Cloud JV) EXE SRL SB Extendo Datacenter Fastnet Fastweb Fibernet Fibra Medios Telecom Fibre23 FirstColo Foliateam Form8tion Data Centers Free Pro Friktoria Fujitsu Fulcrum Data Systems fullsave GIB-Solutions Global Service Provider Global Switch Global Technical Realty (GTR) Goodman GRASS-MERKUR Great Grey Investments Green Computing Green Datacenter Green Mountain & KMW Greenhouse Datacenters GreenScale Gridjet Data Centres Groupe Asten Grupalia Internet S.A Grupo Trevenque GTP 3 Data Center GTT Communications Gyro Centre Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group) Hetzner Online HiHo Hispaweb hosTELyon Hostmein IKE hosttech Humber Tech Park Ibercom IBO Icade IDS&Unitelm srl iGenius ikoula Iliad Group & InfraVia InAsset (RETELIT) Indectron Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and Serverfarm Indra INFOMANIAK Ingenostrum Intercity Technology Interconnect IOMART Ionos (Fasthosts) IP House Ipcore Datacenters IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg) IPTP Networks Irideos Iron Mountain ISPpro Internet IT Gate Italia Telecom Sparkle ITB2 Datacenters ITENOS Itility Itnet ITPS IWB Jaguar Network JCD Group K2 Data Centres Kao Data Keppel Data Centres KEVLINX Kwere II LabGroup Lancom Latos Data Center LCL Data Centers LDeX LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON) Lidl (Schwarz Group) Lincoln Rackhouse Link Park Heathrow Lumen Technologies Lunar Digital LuxConnect Maincubes Mainova WebHouse Malaga Data Center MAXNOD Merlin Properties +Edged Energy MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA MigSolv MIX MK NETZDIENSTE Moresi myLoc managed IT (WIIT) Nabiax Naquadria Nation Data Center NDC-GARBE Data Centers Nehos NET-BUILD Nethits` Telecom Netiwan NetTech DC Netwise Hosting NewTelco Nexeren (XEFI Formerly SHD Datacenter) Nexica - Econocom Group NIKHEF Hosting Nixval nLighten Node4 Noovle (TIM) Noris Network NorthC Norwich Research Park NOS Nostrum Group NRB NS3 Nscale NTS Workspace NTT Global Data Centers OPCore (Scaleway Datacenter) Open Hub Med Orange Business Services Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited Panattoni Panservice PATRIZIA Penta Infra Pfalzkom PGIM Real Estate Phocea DC Planet IC Playnet PlusServer Portugal Telecom (Altice) Portus Data Centers Prescient Data Centres Previder Prime Data Centers Prologis Proximus Datacenter Pulsant Pure Data Center & Segro PYUR (HL KOMM) QTS Realty Trust Quetta Data Centers (AZORA) QuickHost Rack One Rackspace Technology ratiokontakt Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG Red Admiral DC Ltd Redcentric Redwire DC REN Safe Hosts Internet Safenames Data Centre Salt Ayre Leisure Centre Sarenet SDC Capital Partners Seeweb Segro ServeCentric ServerChoice Serverfarm ServerHouse Serverius Service Express (Blue Chip) Sesterce SFR Business SilverEdge DC Six Degrees Smals Smartdc Solaria Soltia Consulting SL SpeedBone ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center) STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host) STACKIT Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner) Stellium Datacenters Stoneshield (XDC Properties) SUB1 Sungard Availability Services SWISSCOLOCATION Swisscom Switch DataCenters Synapsecom Telecoms T5 Data Centers TAS TDF Telecom Italia Telecom Italia (TIM) Telehouse Telemaxx Telstra Templus The Bunker (Cyberfort Group) Thesee Datacenter THG Hosting Thrive Tissat TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet Towernet infrastructures SL Tritax Big Box Trusted-Colo T-Systems TWLKOM Unidata University of Trento Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup GPI & ISA Unix-Solutions Valencia Digital Port Connect (VDPC) Valore Group Vantage Data Centers VDR Group & Colliers Verne Global Vianova Viatel VIRTUS Data Centres(ST Telemedia Global Data Centres) Visual Online Vitali WIIT AG Wildcard Networks Wilton International WRN Broadcast XL360 Yondr Zayo Group
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