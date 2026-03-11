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Russians Amassing Forces And Equipment Near Velykyi Burluk Military

Russians Amassing Forces And Equipment Near Velykyi Burluk Military


2026-03-11 07:03:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Joint Forces Task Force.

“The situation in the Velykyi Burluk section of the front remains largely unchanged. The invaders continue to amass forces and equipment to resume offensive actions,” the statement reads.

It is noted that in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector over the past day the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses in Vovchansk and towrads Zybyne. Russian troops also attacked Ukrainian positions near Pokrovka. Ukraine's Defense Forces are taking measures to reduce the offensive potential of the invaders.

In the Kupiansk sector yesterday, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assault attempts toward Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Drobysheve and Stavky.

Read also: Paratroopers exterminate group of invaders and their equipment in Oleksandrivka sector

As reported by Ukrinform, 137 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders were recorded along the front line on March 10.

Photo: ArmyInform

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UkrinForm

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