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Saudi Arabia's Philanthropy Sector Set For Transformation Under Vision 2030


2026-03-11 06:15:56
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's philanthropy sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with new governance models, digital platforms and emerging funding strategies reshaping the role of non-profit organisations under Vision 2030. Oxford Business Group (OBG), supported by Alwaleed Philanthropies, explored these developments in the philanthropy chapter of The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025.


The chapter examined how philanthropy in Saudi Arabia is evolving from traditionally informal and fragmented giving towards a more structured and regulated model, supported by new national policies, oversight bodies and the digitalization of services. The analysis also explored how greater engagement by younger generations, alongside alignment between Vision 2030 objectives and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is reshaping the role of philanthropic capital in driving sustainable social and economic outcomes.


As part of the chapter, The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 featured several key interviews with senior figures from leading foundations active in the Kingdom, including HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies. The interviews addressed governance, funding models and the increasing role of digital platforms in expanding participation and impact across the non-profit sector.


HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, reflected on the role of philanthropy as a long-term enabler of sustainable development, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and impact grounded in people and communities.


“Philanthropy can play a catalytic role toward Vision 2030's ambitions by working alongside government entities, multilateral organizations, and the private sector, supporting innovation, piloting new models, and focusing on outcomes that create lasting social and economic value. When partnerships are built around common goals and measurable impact, they are more likely to achieve scale and durability.”


Büşra Karacadağ, OBG's Country Director for Saudi Arabia, said the partnership reflects the growing strategic importance of philanthropy within Saudi Arabia's broader development framework.


“The philanthropy chapter of The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 highlights how regulatory reform, improved governance and more sophisticated funding approaches are supporting the sector's transition towards greater scale, accountability and long-term impact, in line with Vision 2030 priorities,” she said.


The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 provides comprehensive analysis of the Kingdom's economic landscape, with sector-focused chapters examining key developments, policy reforms and investment opportunities across the economy.


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ARABIC PRESS RELEASE


قطاع العمل التنموي في السعودية يشهد تحولًا نوعيًا في ظل رؤية السعودية 2030

فصل خاص ضمن تقرير ((السعودية 2025)) الصادر عن مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال بمشاركة من مؤسسة الوليد للإنسانية يستعرض نماذج التمويل والحوكمة الحديثة


الرياض – فبراير 2026م: يشهد قطاع العمل التنموي في المملكة العربية السعودية تحولًا متسارعًا يعيد تشكيل أدوار المنظمات غير الربحية، مدفوعًا بتطور نماذج الحوكمة، وتبني المنصات الرقمية، وظهور استراتيجيات تمويل مبتكرة، وذلك في إطار مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وقد تناولت مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال هذه التحولات في فصل العمل التنموي ضمن تقريرها ((السعودية 2025))، الذي أُعد بمشاركة من مؤسسة الوليد للإنسانية.

ويستعرض الفصل التحليلي كيف ينتقل العمل التنموي والإنساني في المملكة من نماذج العطاء التقليدية غير المنظمة إلى منظومة أكثر احترافية وتنظيمًا، مدعومة بسياسات وطنية حديثة، وجهات إشرافية متخصصة، وتسارع التحول الرقمي في الخدمات. كما يسلّط الضوء على الدور المتنامي للأجيال الشابة، وتكامل مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 مع أهداف التنمية المستدامة للأمم المتحدة، في إعادة صياغة دور رأس المال التنموي ليصبح عنصرًا فاعلًا في تحقيق أثر اقتصادي واجتماعي مستدام.

وقد تضمن محتوى التقرير، عدة مقابلات مع عدد من القيادات البارزة في المؤسسات التنموية العاملة في المملكة، من بينهم صاحبة السمو الملكي الأميرة لمياء بنت ماجد آل سعود، الأمين العام لمؤسسة الوليد للإنسانية، حيث تناولت المقابلات محاور الحوكمة، ونماذج التمويل، والدور المتنامي للمنصات الرقمية في توسيع نطاق المشاركة وتعظيم الأثر في القطاع غير الربحي.

وأكدت صاحبة السمو الملكي الأميرة لمياء بنت ماجد آل سعود أن العمل الإنساني يمثل ركيزة استراتيجية طويلة الأمد لدعم التنمية المستدامة، مشيرةً إلى أهمية الشراكات والابتكار والتركيز على الأثر المرتكز على الإنسان والمجتمع. وقالت سموها: "يمكن للعمل الإنساني أن يؤدي دورًا محفزًا لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 من خلال العمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع الجهات الحكومية والمنظمات الدولية والقطاع الخاص، عبر دعم الابتكار وتجربة النماذج الجديدة والتركيز على النتائج التي تخلق قيمة اجتماعية واقتصادية

مستدامة. وعندما تُبنى الشراكات على أهداف مشتركة وأثر قابل للقياس، فإن فرص نجاحها واستدامتها تصبح أكبر."

من جانبها، أوضحت بشرى كاراقادج، مديرة مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال في المملكة، أن الشراكة في إعداد هذا الفصل تعكس تنامي الأهمية الاستراتيجية للعمل التنموي ضمن منظومة التنمية الشاملة في السعودية، مشيرةً إلى أن التقرير يبرز كيف تسهم الأطر التنظيمية المتطورة، وتعزيز الحوكمة، وتقدم نماذج التمويل في دعم انتقال القطاع نحو مستويات أعلى من الكفاءة والمساءلة والأثر طويل المدى، بما يتوافق مع أولويات رؤية السعودية 2030.

يذكر بأن تقرير "السعودية 2025" يقدّم تحليلاً شاملاً لمشهد الاقتصاد السعودي، من خلال فصول قطاعية متخصصة تستعرض أبرز التطورات والسياسات والفرص الاستثمارية عبر مختلف القطاعات.

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