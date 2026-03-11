403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New HUAWEI Band 11 Series Elevates Wellness with Advanced Sensors, AI Coaching, and Sleek Design
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Alriyadh, 10 March 2026: Huawei has announced the HUAWEI Band 11 Series, a next-generation fitness band that blends minimalist design with standalone fitness tracking. Designed to support fitness, sustainable daily mindfulness, and intelligent health management, the HUAWEI Band 11 Series empowers users to embrace a more balanced approach to wellness while building lasting, healthy habits.
Available today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Green, Black, and Blue, the HUAWEI Band 11 Series embodies a youthful, athletic spirit, delivering smart, everyday care that integrates seamlessly into modern lifestyles.
More Dynamic, Sporty Design
The HUAWEI Band 11 Series features a 1.62-inch display, increasing screen area by 27% compared to the previous generation. The HUAWEI Band 11 Pro takes this further with a micro-curved display and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, a significant upgrade from the 450 nits of its predecessor, ensuring exceptional clarity even under bright sunlight.
Navigation has also been refined. The new Hex Grid Launcher introduces an orbital icon layout with vertical scrolling, making access to apps and features more intuitive. Frequently used shortcuts are conveniently displayed on the home screen for faster interaction.
Measuring just 8.99 mm thin and weighing only 18 g, the HUAWEI Band 11 Pro features a sleek aluminium alloy tunnel body. This ultra-light design enhances comfort while improving structural strength and delivering a premium, sporty aesthetic.
Advanced Fitness Capabilities
Built for active lifestyles, the HUAWEI Band 11 Pro is equipped with an autonomous GNSS positioning system, enabling lighter and more precise tracking during workouts. Whether you’re running on a track, training outdoors, or mountain cycling, it accurately records and maps every route. Its sweat-resistant construction ensures durability during high-intensity sessions.
The Band 11 Pro also introduces wrist-based running posture monitoring. Using a built-in IMU sensor, it detects key metrics in real time, including ground contact time, vertical oscillation, and left-right ground contact balance. These insights help users refine technique and reduce the risk of injury caused by improper form.
Inclusivity is another key enhancement. The new Wheelchair Mode uses optimised algorithms tailored to wheelchair-specific movements. In this mode, traditional metrics such as calories, workout duration, and active hours are replaced with scientifically calibrated energy consumption algorithms designed for wheelchair users.
Across the series, users benefit from a scientific training system. Features include AI-powered running plans, running ability index, fatigue index, recovery heart rate tracking, as well as performance prediction and training index analysis—delivering data-driven guidance to improve overall performance.
Comprehensive Health Management
The HUAWEI Band 11 Series provides a comprehensive upgrade in health monitoring, covering sleep quality, cardiovascular health, and emotional well-being. Through multi-dimensional emotional analysis, the band offers real-time mood insights to help users improve self-regulation and maintain balance in daily life.
Sleep tracking has been further enhanced with the new Nap Recap feature, which analyses daytime naps and provides detailed summaries. High-performance sensors monitor key metrics such as average HRV, heart rate, and SpO₂ during sleep, offering interpretations and actionable improvement suggestions. The Sleep Breathing Awareness feature also detects potential breathing disruptions, supporting healthier rest.
Emotional well-being tracking has become more precise. By integrating stress data, the HUAWEI Band 11 Series now supports 12 emotional categories, allowing for more nuanced mood expression and helping users maintain a stable, positive mindset throughout their day. Additionally, the Cycle Calendar tracks menstrual cycles in a clear calendar view, generating summaries and providing proactive reminders based on historical data for more informed health management.
The HUAWEI Band 11 Series also includes a range of practical built-in apps, such as Calendar, Compass, and Calculator, designed to support everyday convenience. It also introduces a Remote Shutter feature, allowing users to capture moments effortlessly when connected via Bluetooth to Huawei, Android, or iOS smartphones.
Available today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Green, Black, and Blue, the HUAWEI Band 11 Series embodies a youthful, athletic spirit, delivering smart, everyday care that integrates seamlessly into modern lifestyles.
More Dynamic, Sporty Design
The HUAWEI Band 11 Series features a 1.62-inch display, increasing screen area by 27% compared to the previous generation. The HUAWEI Band 11 Pro takes this further with a micro-curved display and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, a significant upgrade from the 450 nits of its predecessor, ensuring exceptional clarity even under bright sunlight.
Navigation has also been refined. The new Hex Grid Launcher introduces an orbital icon layout with vertical scrolling, making access to apps and features more intuitive. Frequently used shortcuts are conveniently displayed on the home screen for faster interaction.
Measuring just 8.99 mm thin and weighing only 18 g, the HUAWEI Band 11 Pro features a sleek aluminium alloy tunnel body. This ultra-light design enhances comfort while improving structural strength and delivering a premium, sporty aesthetic.
Advanced Fitness Capabilities
Built for active lifestyles, the HUAWEI Band 11 Pro is equipped with an autonomous GNSS positioning system, enabling lighter and more precise tracking during workouts. Whether you’re running on a track, training outdoors, or mountain cycling, it accurately records and maps every route. Its sweat-resistant construction ensures durability during high-intensity sessions.
The Band 11 Pro also introduces wrist-based running posture monitoring. Using a built-in IMU sensor, it detects key metrics in real time, including ground contact time, vertical oscillation, and left-right ground contact balance. These insights help users refine technique and reduce the risk of injury caused by improper form.
Inclusivity is another key enhancement. The new Wheelchair Mode uses optimised algorithms tailored to wheelchair-specific movements. In this mode, traditional metrics such as calories, workout duration, and active hours are replaced with scientifically calibrated energy consumption algorithms designed for wheelchair users.
Across the series, users benefit from a scientific training system. Features include AI-powered running plans, running ability index, fatigue index, recovery heart rate tracking, as well as performance prediction and training index analysis—delivering data-driven guidance to improve overall performance.
Comprehensive Health Management
The HUAWEI Band 11 Series provides a comprehensive upgrade in health monitoring, covering sleep quality, cardiovascular health, and emotional well-being. Through multi-dimensional emotional analysis, the band offers real-time mood insights to help users improve self-regulation and maintain balance in daily life.
Sleep tracking has been further enhanced with the new Nap Recap feature, which analyses daytime naps and provides detailed summaries. High-performance sensors monitor key metrics such as average HRV, heart rate, and SpO₂ during sleep, offering interpretations and actionable improvement suggestions. The Sleep Breathing Awareness feature also detects potential breathing disruptions, supporting healthier rest.
Emotional well-being tracking has become more precise. By integrating stress data, the HUAWEI Band 11 Series now supports 12 emotional categories, allowing for more nuanced mood expression and helping users maintain a stable, positive mindset throughout their day. Additionally, the Cycle Calendar tracks menstrual cycles in a clear calendar view, generating summaries and providing proactive reminders based on historical data for more informed health management.
The HUAWEI Band 11 Series also includes a range of practical built-in apps, such as Calendar, Compass, and Calculator, designed to support everyday convenience. It also introduces a Remote Shutter feature, allowing users to capture moments effortlessly when connected via Bluetooth to Huawei, Android, or iOS smartphones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment