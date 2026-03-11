Dollar Falls Below 5.16 As Ceasefire Hopes Lift The Real

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) USD/BRL · Exchange Rate · Daily Report March 11, 2026 · Session of March 10 USD/BRL 5.1575 −0.13% DXY 98.93 −0.24% Selic 15.00% unchanged Brent $87.80 −11.20% 1 Real edges lower to 5.1575 as ceasefire hopes cap dollar demand. The dólar à vista closed down just 0.13% as Trump's signal that the Iran war is nearing completion deflated safe-haven flows into the greenback. The DXY slipped 0.24% to 98.93 after hitting a 13-month high of 99.68 on Monday, relieving pressure on emerging-market currencies. 2 Brent crude collapsed 11.2%, easing the inflation pass-through threat. The sharpest single-day oil decline in months took Brent from near $120 to $87.80, materially reducing the risk that rising energy costs would force the BCB to delay its easing cycle. The fuel-price gap below international parity, which had widened dangerously, narrowed significantly. 3 Focus survey shifted hawkish but market still prices a 50 bps Copom cut. The Selic end-2026 expectation rose to 12.13% from 12.00%, yet futures markets continue to price a 50 bps reduction at the March 17–18 meeting. The carry-trade spread of 11.375% (Selic 15% minus Fed funds 3.625%) remains the widest in the G20 and continues to anchor the real. 01Session Data

Metric Value Chg USD/BRL Close 5.1575 −0.13% Session High 5.2301 intraday peak Session Low 5.1076 afternoon low 52-Week Range 5.1154 – 6.0966 near 52w low DXY 98.93 −0.24% Selic Rate 15.00% unchanged Fed Funds Rate 3.50 – 3.75% unchanged Carry Spread 11.375% widest in G20 Brent Crude $87.80 −11.20% Ibovespa 183,447 +1.40% VIX 22.81 −10.55%

02Market Commentary

The real posted a modest gain on Tuesday, closing at R$ 5.1575 per dollar after a volatile session that saw USD/BRL trade as high as 5.23 before fading into the close. The pair ended just 0.13% lower as ceasefire optimism clashed with residual safe-haven demand for the greenback. The dollar index dropped below 99 for the first time since Friday after Trump signaled the military operation in Iran is nearing its conclusion and announced plans to waive oil-related sanctions.

The dominant force shaping the real on Tuesday was the historic collapse in crude oil prices. Brent plunged 11.2% to $87.80 per barrel, erasing more than two weeks of war-premium gains in a single session. For Brazil, which imports refined fuel products while exporting crude, the net effect is nuanced: lower Brent reduces the Petrobras fuel-price gap that had widened to nearly 20% below international parity, easing the latent inflation pass-through risk. However, it also pressures Petrobras dividend expectations and reduces the trade-surplus tailwind that had supported the real in recent weeks.

The carry trade remained the real's anchor. With Selic at 15% and Fed funds at 3.50–3.75%, the 11.375% spread continues to attract positioning from yield-seeking investors, particularly as the oil shock recedes. The Focus survey released Monday showed the market revised its year-end Selic expectation up to 12.13% from 12.00%, a hawkish signal suggesting the BCB will ease more slowly than previously anticipated. Yet paradoxically, the front-end of the DI curve still prices a 50 bps cut at next week's Copom meeting, creating an interesting tension between near-term easing expectations and the medium-term hawkish drift.

On the data front, the first preview of the March IGP-M showed a contraction of 0.19%, decelerating from February's −0.49% reading. The Producer Price subindex narrowed from −0.88% to −0.36%, suggesting that wholesale deflation is fading as energy costs filter through supply chains. Finance Minister Haddad's indication that secretary Dario Durigan would likely succeed him was received neutrally, providing continuity assurance for fiscal policy heading into the election-heavy second half of 2026.

03Technical Analysis

USD/BRL printed a bearish candle on the daily chart, closing near the session low at 5.1575 after reaching an intraday high of 5.2301. The pair continues to trade well below the 200-day simple moving average near 5.50, confirming the dominant downtrend that has defined 2026. Price sits within the lower half of the Bollinger Bands, with the lower band pulling toward the 5.10 level.

The Ichimoku cloud configuration remains bearish for the dollar. Price is trading below the cloud, with the Tenkan-sen at approximately 5.2011 and the Kijun-sen near 5.2301 both acting as overhead resistance. The cloud itself extends from 5.2628 (Senkou Span A) to 5.2821 (Senkou Span B), creating a thick resistance zone that has capped rallies since the pair fell below the cloud in early February.

Momentum indicators favor continued real strength. The RSI reads 42.87 on the faster signal and 41.57 on the slower line, both below the 50 midline but not yet oversold, suggesting room for further downside in USD/BRL. The MACD histogram is slightly positive at 0.0040, with the signal lines at −0.0189 and −0.0230, indicating a potential bottoming in downside momentum. A fresh bearish MACD crossover would confirm a new leg lower toward the 52-week low at 5.1154.

Level Rate Source Resistance 3 5.3918 War-week high Resistance 2 5.2821 Senkou Span B Resistance 1 5.2011 Tenkan-sen Support 1 5.1076 Chart support Support 2 5.1154 52-week low Support 3 5.0000 Psychological

04Forward Look US CPI (February) → Mar 11

Pre-oil-shock data releases today. Consensus expects headline YoY at 2.4% and core at 2.5%. A below-consensus print would weaken the DXY and support BRL, while a hot reading would revive the "one cut only" narrative and put upward pressure on USD/BRL toward the 5.20 Tenkan-sen resistance.

Copom Decision → Mar 17–18

The market expects a 50 bps cut to 14.50%. The collapse in oil prices significantly strengthens the BCB's hand to ease. A dovish surprise (75 bps) would narrow the carry spread and could weaken the real; a hold or hawkish guidance would reinforce BRL strength toward the 52-week low at 5.1154.

Strait of Hormuz → Ongoing

Trump announced plans to have the US Navy escort tankers through Hormuz and waive oil-related sanctions. If Hormuz effectively reopens, Brent could fall toward $80, removing the last major inflation headwind for BRL. If Iran retaliates, oil spikes back above $100 and the real loses the 5.20 level quickly.

Election Calendar → Oct 4, 2026

Polling is tightening, and political noise will intensify as the campaign period begins. JPMorgan has noted the confirmation of Flávio Bolsonaro's candidacy caused a 3% BRL weakening earlier this year. The second half of 2026 will bring significantly higher FX volatility regardless of fundamentals.

05Verdict

The real is regaining its footing. After weakening to 5.30 at the height of the war panic, USD/BRL has retreated to 5.1575, closing in on the 52-week low of 5.1154 set in late February. The pair is trading below the Ichimoku cloud, below the 200-day SMA, and in the lower half of the Bollinger Bands - all technically bearish for the dollar.

The macro setup favors continued BRL strength, but with clear conditionality. The 11.375% carry spread is the real's most powerful structural support, making it expensive to be short BRL. The oil collapse removes the most immediate inflation threat, giving the BCB room to begin easing without jeopardizing the currency. Foreign investors have returned to Brazilian equities after the war-week exodus, adding FX inflows that reinforce the downtrend in USD/BRL.

The risk is binary and geopolitical. A genuine ceasefire and Hormuz reopening would send USD/BRL through 5.10 toward the psychologically significant 5.00 level. A re-escalation - particularly any fresh IRGC retaliation - would snap the pair back above 5.30 within hours. Today's US CPI is the near-term catalyst: a benign print extends the rally, while a hot reading temporarily stalls it.

Bias: Bullish BRL below 5.20, targeting 5.11 with 5.00 as the medium-term objective.