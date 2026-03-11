Brazil's Allos Posts 62% Profit Jump, Record EBITDA Margin

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 3 Key Points -Net income surged 62% year-on-year to R$252 million ($49M) in Q4 as Brazil's largest mall operator delivered a record 79% EBITDA margin, driven by post-merger cost savings and rent escalation above inflation. -Full-year EBITDA reached R$2.08 billion ($403M) at a 74.5% margin, while FFO per share rose 4.3% to R$2.70 ($0.52) - supported by share buybacks that reduced the float and amplified per-share metrics. -Allos guided for 2026 EBITDA of R$2.17–2.24 billion ($420–434M) and tripled its monthly dividend to R$0.28–0.30 per share, implying ~9–11% yield, as leverage sits at a comfortable 1.7x net debt/EBITDA. What Happened in Allos Fourth Quarter 01What Happened Allos (ALOS3), the largest shopping mall operator in Brazil with ~21% of national mall sales, reported Q4 net income of R$252 million ($49M), a 62% increase over the same period a year earlier. The result caps a transformation year following the Aliansce Sonae–brMalls merger that created the company. EBITDA came in at R$672 million ($130M), up 7.5% year-on-year, with a record 79% margin. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA was R$619.4 million ($120M), a 7.4% increase - though slightly below the LSEG consensus estimate of R$673 million. Net revenue reached R$850.7 million ($165M), rising 4.9% annually. The company attributed the operational improvement to its ongoing simplification project, which eliminated duplicated teams and systems inherited from the merger, and to disciplined liability management that extended debt maturities and reduced costs. Key Drivers Behind Allos Performance 02Key Drivers Revenue Mix and Margin Expansion Revenue Mix & Margin Expansion Rental revenue, the core earnings engine, grew 4.5% to R$644.6 million ($125M) in Q4, while parking revenue advanced to R$149.6 million ($29M). Services revenue - primarily driven by the Helloo media subsidiary - rose 9.8% to R$100.9 million ($20M), reflecting Helloo's airport advertising contract wins and in-mall digital expansion. SG&A expenses fell 6.6% to R$110.4 million ($21M), a direct result of the simplification program that has cut G&A by 13% since the merger. CFO Daniella Guanabara told Reuters the project had its strongest impact in Q4 and will continue yielding benefits through 2026. Tenant Sales and Occupancy Tenant Sales & Occupancy Total tenant sales across Allos malls reached R$13 billion ($2.5B) in Q4, up 5.1% year-on-year, with sales per square meter at R$2,524 ($489). Same-store sales grew 3%, decelerating from 6.6% a year earlier but still positive in real terms. Occupancy ended the quarter at 97.6%, among the highest in the sector. The same-store rent (SSR) indicator grew 5.7% in Q4 and 6.2% for the full year, comfortably above inflation. For all of 2025, tenant sales totaled R$42.1 billion ($8.2B), a 6.2% increase that gave Allos an estimated 20.9% share of Brazil's mall sales market. Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns Capital Allocation & Shareholder Returns Since the merger, Allos has sold 20 non-core assets for R$3.3 billion ($640M) at an average cap rate of ~8.5%, redeploying approximately R$1.5 billion ($291M) into share buybacks at roughly double the cap rate (~17%). This strategy has reduced the share count and boosted FFO per share by 4.3% in 2025. The company tripled its dividend commitment for 2026, guiding monthly payouts of R$0.28–0.30 per share - up from R$0.10 previously. At current prices, this implies a 9–11% forward dividend yield, among the highest in the Brazilian real estate sector. Management noted the enhanced payout is sustainable at the current 1.7x leverage ratio, well below the internal target of ~2.0x. Allos Financial Detail 03Financial Detail Quarterly and Annual Financial Summary Quarterly Income Statement

Metric 4Q25 4Q24 YoY Net Revenue R$ 850.7M ($165M) R$ 811M +4.9% EBITDA R$ 672M ($130M) R$ 625M +7.5% EBITDA Margin 79.0% - Record EBITDA (Adj.) R$ 619.4M ($120M) R$ 577M +7.4% Net Income R$ 252M ($49M) R$ 156M +62.1% FFO R$ 465M ($90M) R$ 454M +2.3% FFO / Share R$ 0.93 ($0.18) R$ 0.89 +3.9% SG&A Expenses R$ 110.4M ($21M) R$ 118M −6.6%

Metric FY2025 YoY Net Revenue R$ 2.79B ($540M) +5.9% EBITDA R$ 2.08B ($403M) +7.5% EBITDA Margin 74.5% - FFO R$ 1.35B ($261M) +2.8% FFO / Share R$ 2.70 ($0.52) +4.3% Tenant Sales R$ 42.1B ($8.2B) +6.2% Occupancy Rate 97.6% - Net Debt / EBITDA 1.7x - Avg. Debt Cost CDI + 0.7% (15.2%) - Capex (FY2025) R$ 483M ($94M) -

Full-Year Summary and Balance Sheet Full-Year 2025 & Balance SheetManagement Signals Management Signals

CFO Daniella Guanabara said the start of 2026 has been positive, with healthy foot traffic and solid sales. She noted the company's focus is shifting toward growing sectors such as in-mall media, where the Helloo subsidiary is expanding into airport advertising and digital screens.

On capex, Allos is guiding R$350–450 million ($68–87M) for 2026, below last year's R$483 million, with a focus on smaller, high-return projects such as subdividing anchor-tenant spaces into smaller units for restaurants, sports retailers and cafés.

Guanabara said the company has no urgency to pursue further asset sales but sees selective divestment or stake-reduction opportunities, noting that low leverage and strong cash balances allow a patient approach.

What to Watch Next 04Watch Next

The 2026 EBITDA guidance of R$2.17–2.24 billion implies 5–8% growth, a pace analysts view as conservative given the continued rent escalation, occupancy near all-time highs and Helloo's revenue ramp. BTG Pactual, which named Allos its top pick in the Brazilian mall sector, carries a R$39 target (25% upside) and a buy rating, citing the combination of high dividends and reduced capex.

XP Investimentos maintains a buy with a R$32 target, viewing Allos as an attractive dividend play with projected ~9% yield for 2026, though it ranks the stock third behind Iguatemi and Multiplan on macro sensitivity grounds. BB-BI also rates buy at R$32. The consensus across 11 analysts is unanimously buy, with an average target of R$34.35.

Key catalysts include the potential start of Selic rate cuts at the March 18 BCB meeting, which would directly reduce Allos' floating-rate debt cost (98.3% of debt is CDI-indexed at CDI+0.7%), and any new asset sales that could fund further buybacks. Investors will also monitor whether the tripled dividend payout proves sustainable as interest rates remain elevated.

Broker Rating Target BTG Pactual Buy (Top Pick) R$ 39 XP Investimentos Buy R$ 32 BB-BI Buy R$ 32 Avg. (11 analysts) Buy R$ 34.35

Analyst Price Targets and Ratings Analyst SnapshotKey Risks 05Risks

Interest rate exposure is the most immediate risk. With 98.3% of debt indexed to CDI and the Selic at 15%, Allos' annual debt cost of 15.2% is substantial. Any delay in the expected cutting cycle would erode FFO and could pressure the newly tripled dividend commitment.

Same-store sales growth decelerated to 3% in Q4 from 6.6% a year earlier, raising questions about tenant health as Brazil 's consumers face elevated borrowing costs. A sustained slowdown could reduce tenant demand for space, increase vacancy and put downward pressure on rent renewal spreads.

The adjusted EBITDA of R$619.4 million came in below the consensus estimate of R$673 million, a miss that highlights the risk that the post-merger simplification gains may be plateauing. Revenue growth of 4.9% also fell short of the R$831 million expected by the market.

Concentration risk exists in the Helloo media subsidiary, which is growing rapidly (~10% of services revenue) but remains a nascent business with limited track record in airport advertising contracts. Any loss of key concessions or slower-than-expected ramp-up would reduce the diversification benefit management is counting on.

Sector Context Sector Context

Brazilian mall operators have been among the strongest-performing segments on B3, with the IMOB real estate index outperforming the Ibovespa in 2025. Allos trades at roughly 10x forward P/FFO, cheaper than peers Multiplan and Iguatemi but offering significantly higher dividend yield (~9–11% vs ~3% for peers), reflecting its post-merger capital return strategy.

The sector's near-term trajectory hinges on the Selic outlook. With the central bank widely expected to begin cutting rates from 15% as early as March 18, mall operators would benefit both from reduced floating-rate debt costs and from improved consumer spending power. However, elevated oil prices from Middle East tensions could delay easing.

Allos' peer Iguatemi (IGTI11) recently reported Q4 results with occupancy at 97% and same-store rent growth of 7.4%, while Multiplan (MULT3) posted occupancy of 97.3%. All three operators are running near-full portfolios, suggesting the sector's pricing power remains intact despite the macro headwinds recent available publications. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.