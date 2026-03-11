Are Women Being Cheated Out Of Millions In BISP? Elders Of Landi Kotal Raise Serious Allegations

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

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In Landi Kotal, District Khyber, it has been revealed that during the disbursement of funds under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), women have been subjected to illegal deductions amounting to hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Allegations have also surfaced that some officials of the program are involved in this practice. Despite repeated complaints and promises, no effective action has been taken by the district administration so far.

This was stated by members of the All Khyber Ittehad Committee during a press conference.

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Addressing the press conference in Landi Kotal, committee members Khadim Shah, Haji Ganbat, Rehmanullah, Jan Muhammad, Umar, and Haji Saleh Shah said that under the BISP, deserving women are being unlawfully deducted between 500 to 1,000 rupees.

They added that this malpractice involves not only device owners but also some senior officials of the program.

Committee member Khadim Shah said that they had informed the district administration multiple times about this alleged corruption, but so far, no effective response has been seen.

According to him, this gives the impression that the district administration is also not taking serious action on the matter.

He further stated that the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had assured that in the future, payments would be made through wallet SIMs, but this has not yet been implemented.

He claimed that widespread complaints of bribes and deductions are emerging regarding payments made through devices.

Khadim Shah said that they have clear evidence of illegal deductions from women, with some women losing up to 1,000 rupees, which is completely unjust.

The All Khyber Ittehad Committee demanded that all devices in Landi Kotal be immediately shut down and staff from other districts be brought in to ensure transparent fund disbursement.

Additionally, they called for the deployment of female staff so that deserving women do not face indecency or other issues during the payment process.