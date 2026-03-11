Dangbei Spring Promotion With Savings Up To 33.9% On Popular Home Cinema Projectors
LONDON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is welcoming the new season with its Spring Promotion, featuring a line-up of limited-time deals on. From 11-16 March 2026, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 33.9% off selected 4K home cinema and portable projectors.
As the days grow longer and gatherings move into brighter evenings, Dangbei invites customers to upgrade home entertainment setups. Whether it's streaming the latest blockbuster in stunning 4K, hosting a weekend movie marathon, enjoying live sports, or setting up an outdoor garden cinema night, Dangbei projectors deliver a bright, immersive big-screen experience - without the cost or bulk of a giant TV.
4K Projectors
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