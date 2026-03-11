Cloudy Skies And Rain Chances To Continue In Qatar Until March 13

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has indicated that partly cloudy to cloudy weather will continue, with chances of rain till the end of the week, March 13, 2026.

The department added that rainfall is expected to range from light to moderate in intensity, and may occasionally be thundery in certain areas.

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Over the last two days, various parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensity, with the highest amount of 7.3mm recorded in Umm Alhawaya. Doha and HIA recorded lowest rainfall at 0.5mm.

In another update, the department recorded the lowest temperature this morning at 16°C in Al Shahaniyah, Al Shehaimiya and Al Ghuwayriyah, while the capital, Doha, recorded 20°C.

